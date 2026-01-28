1/27/26: Severe Weather Alert: Extreme Cold in Williamson County, Partly Cloudy and 23°F

Severe Weather Alert for Williamson County Extreme cold (low 6°F)

A Severe Weather Alert for extreme cold has been issued for Williamson County with temperatures expected to drop as low as 6°F. Currently, at 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 23.2°F under partly cloudy skies. The wind is gentle at 1.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 31.3°F with a low of 5.5°F. Winds peaked at 11.4 mph, and the fog was reported, yet no precipitation occurred. Tonight, the forecast anticipates an overcast sky with temperatures dropping to a low of 18.7°F. Winds will remain light, peaking at around 4 mph.

Residents should take precautions due to the extreme cold advisory currently in place, especially during early morning hours when temperatures are expected to be at their lowest.

Today's Details High 31°F Low 6°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 80% UV Index 4.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 23°F · feels 17°F Sunrise 6:51am Sunset 5:09pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 31°F 6°F Fog Wednesday 29°F 12°F Fog Thursday 29°F 10°F Overcast Friday 29°F 18°F Snow fall: slight Saturday 18°F 9°F Snow showers: slight Sunday 25°F 12°F Overcast Monday 35°F 9°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

