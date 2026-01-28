1/27/26: Severe Weather Alert: Extreme Cold in Williamson County, Partly Cloudy and 23°F

Extreme cold (low 6°F)
A Severe Weather Alert for extreme cold has been issued for Williamson County with temperatures expected to drop as low as 6°F. Currently, at 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 23.2°F under partly cloudy skies. The wind is gentle at 1.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation.
Earlier today, the high reached 31.3°F with a low of 5.5°F. Winds peaked at 11.4 mph, and the fog was reported, yet no precipitation occurred. Tonight, the forecast anticipates an overcast sky with temperatures dropping to a low of 18.7°F. Winds will remain light, peaking at around 4 mph.
Residents should take precautions due to the extreme cold advisory currently in place, especially during early morning hours when temperatures are expected to be at their lowest.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|31°F
|6°F
|Fog
|Wednesday
|29°F
|12°F
|Fog
|Thursday
|29°F
|10°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|29°F
|18°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Saturday
|18°F
|9°F
|Snow showers: slight
|Sunday
|25°F
|12°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|35°F
|9°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter