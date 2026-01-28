1/27/26: Severe Weather Alert: Extreme Cold in Williamson County, Partly Cloudy and 23°F

Severe Weather Alert for Williamson County

Extreme cold (low 6°F)

A Severe Weather Alert for extreme cold has been issued for Williamson County with temperatures expected to drop as low as 6°F. Currently, at 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 23.2°F under partly cloudy skies. The wind is gentle at 1.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 31.3°F with a low of 5.5°F. Winds peaked at 11.4 mph, and the fog was reported, yet no precipitation occurred. Tonight, the forecast anticipates an overcast sky with temperatures dropping to a low of 18.7°F. Winds will remain light, peaking at around 4 mph.

Residents should take precautions due to the extreme cold advisory currently in place, especially during early morning hours when temperatures are expected to be at their lowest.

Today's Details

High
31°F
Low
6°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
80%
UV Index
4.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
23°F · feels 17°F
Sunrise
6:51am
Sunset
5:09pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 31°F 6°F Fog
Wednesday 29°F 12°F Fog
Thursday 29°F 10°F Overcast
Friday 29°F 18°F Snow fall: slight
Saturday 18°F 9°F Snow showers: slight
Sunday 25°F 12°F Overcast
Monday 35°F 9°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

