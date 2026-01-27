1/27/26: Severe Extreme Cold Warning for Middle TN, Low 5.4, Wind Chills to -10

Extreme Cold Warning

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 8 below.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

From 2026-01-27T06:02:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-27T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Severe Extreme Cold Warning is in effect for parts of Middle Tennessee, including Williamson County, until noon CST today. Currently in Williamson County, the temperature stands at a frigid 5.4°F with a clear sky. Winds are relatively gentle at 4.8 mph, and there is no precipitation reported as of 4:50 AM.

Today, the high is expected to reach only 29.8°F with wind speeds picking up to as high as 14.7 mph. The sky will turn overcast as the day progresses, and there is barely a 1% chance of precipitation, with no significant accumulation expected. However, the severe extreme cold warning alerts residents to dangerously low wind chills, potentially dropping to as low as 10 below zero, posing serious risk of hypothermia without proper precautions.

Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 16.3°F. Winds will decrease somewhat, maintaining a lighter breeze up to 6 mph. The sky will remain overcast, and again, there is a minimal chance of precipitation. The continued extreme cold is a critical factor for all nighttime activities and preparations should be made for the persistent low temperatures.

Residents are advised to stay updated on current weather conditions and to take necessary actions to ensure safety during this extreme cold event. Remember to dress warmly in layers and to check on vulnerable family members and neighbors.

Today's Details

High
30°F
Low
5°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
70%
UV Index
4.5 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
5°F · feels -3°F
Sunrise
6:51am
Sunset
5:09pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 30°F 5°F Overcast
Wednesday 29°F 16°F Overcast
Thursday 34°F 17°F Overcast
Friday 29°F 19°F Snow fall: slight
Saturday 19°F 11°F Overcast
Sunday 25°F 14°F Overcast
Monday 33°F 14°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

