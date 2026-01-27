1/27/26: Severe Extreme Cold Warning for Middle TN, Low 5.4, Wind Chills to -10

Extreme Cold Warning * WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 8 below. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

A Severe Extreme Cold Warning is in effect for parts of Middle Tennessee, including Williamson County, until noon CST today. Currently in Williamson County, the temperature stands at a frigid 5.4°F with a clear sky. Winds are relatively gentle at 4.8 mph, and there is no precipitation reported as of 4:50 AM.

Today, the high is expected to reach only 29.8°F with wind speeds picking up to as high as 14.7 mph. The sky will turn overcast as the day progresses, and there is barely a 1% chance of precipitation, with no significant accumulation expected. However, the severe extreme cold warning alerts residents to dangerously low wind chills, potentially dropping to as low as 10 below zero, posing serious risk of hypothermia without proper precautions.

Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 16.3°F. Winds will decrease somewhat, maintaining a lighter breeze up to 6 mph. The sky will remain overcast, and again, there is a minimal chance of precipitation. The continued extreme cold is a critical factor for all nighttime activities and preparations should be made for the persistent low temperatures.

Residents are advised to stay updated on current weather conditions and to take necessary actions to ensure safety during this extreme cold event. Remember to dress warmly in layers and to check on vulnerable family members and neighbors.

Today's Details High 30°F Low 5°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 70% UV Index 4.5 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 5°F · feels -3°F Sunrise 6:51am Sunset 5:09pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 30°F 5°F Overcast Wednesday 29°F 16°F Overcast Thursday 34°F 17°F Overcast Friday 29°F 19°F Snow fall: slight Saturday 19°F 11°F Overcast Sunday 25°F 14°F Overcast Monday 33°F 14°F Overcast

