1/26/26: Severe Extreme Cold Warning, Mainly Clear, Low -3.3 Tonight

Extreme Cold Warning

* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low as 9 below expected. For the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 10 below expected.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST Monday. For the Extreme Cold Warning, from 6 PM Monday to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

From 2026-01-27T00:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-27T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN
A Severe Extreme Cold Warning is in effect for Williamson County until noon CST Tuesday. At 4:50 AM, conditions are bitterly cold with a current temperature of 10.9°F and winds moving at 7.4 mph, under mainly clear skies.

Today in Williamson County, expect a high of just 14.5°F with temperatures plummeting to a low of -3.3°F tonight. The wind will reach speeds of up to 12.1 mph today, dropping to around 5.2 mph tonight. Skies will remain overcast throughout the day, clearing during the evening. No precipitation is forecasted, with a 0% chance indicated.

The Extreme Cold Warning alerts to dangerously low wind chills, potentially reaching 10 below zero, posing significant risks of frostbite and hypothermia. Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities and wear appropriate winter clothing if going outside. Additionally, a Minor Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 PM CST Monday, warning of very cold wind chills as low as 9 below.

Stay tuned to local forecasts and adhere to all safety advisories during this extreme cold snap. Keep heating systems functioning properly and check on vulnerable family and neighbors.

Today's Details

High
15°F
Low
-3°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
78%
UV Index
4.7 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
11°F · feels 1°F
Sunrise
6:51am
Sunset
5:08pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 15°F -3°F Overcast
Tuesday 30°F -4°F Overcast
Wednesday 32°F 13°F Overcast
Thursday 31°F 13°F Overcast
Friday 22°F 10°F Snow fall: slight
Saturday 17°F 5°F Fog
Sunday 26°F 11°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

