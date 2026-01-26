1/26/26: Severe Extreme Cold Warning, Mainly Clear, Low -3.3 Tonight

* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low as 9 below expected. For the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 10 below expected.
* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST Monday. For the Extreme Cold Warning, from 6 PM Monday to noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
A Severe Extreme Cold Warning is in effect for Williamson County until noon CST Tuesday. At 4:50 AM, conditions are bitterly cold with a current temperature of 10.9°F and winds moving at 7.4 mph, under mainly clear skies.
Today in Williamson County, expect a high of just 14.5°F with temperatures plummeting to a low of -3.3°F tonight. The wind will reach speeds of up to 12.1 mph today, dropping to around 5.2 mph tonight. Skies will remain overcast throughout the day, clearing during the evening. No precipitation is forecasted, with a 0% chance indicated.
The Extreme Cold Warning alerts to dangerously low wind chills, potentially reaching 10 below zero, posing significant risks of frostbite and hypothermia. Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities and wear appropriate winter clothing if going outside. Additionally, a Minor Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 PM CST Monday, warning of very cold wind chills as low as 9 below.
Stay tuned to local forecasts and adhere to all safety advisories during this extreme cold snap. Keep heating systems functioning properly and check on vulnerable family and neighbors.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|15°F
|-3°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|30°F
|-4°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|32°F
|13°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|31°F
|13°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|22°F
|10°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Saturday
|17°F
|5°F
|Fog
|Sunday
|26°F
|11°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
