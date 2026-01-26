1/26/26: Severe Extreme Cold Warning for Middle Tennessee, Low -0.8, Clear

Extreme Cold Warning * WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low as 2 below. For the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 11 below expected. * WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Extreme Cold Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 11 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

A Severe Extreme Cold Warning is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee, including Williamson County, from 6 PM this evening until noon CST Tuesday. Citizens are advised to prepare for dangerously cold wind chills as low as 11 below zero.

As of 5:05 PM, current conditions in Williamson County show a temperature of 13.6°F with clear skies and a wind blowing at 4.9 mph. There is no precipitation at the moment.

Earlier today, the high reached 19.6°F, while temperatures are forecasted to drop sharply to a low of -0.8°F tonight. The wind chill could make these conditions feel significantly colder, especially overnight into early tomorrow. Winds will continue at a lighter pace up to 5.2 mph, and the skies will turn partly cloudy.

There is also a Minor Cold Weather Advisory currently in force until 6 PM this evening. Residents should note that very cold wind chills of 2 below zero are expected under this advisory.

Citizens should take all necessary precautions to protect against the extreme cold, including wearing appropriate winter clothing and limiting outdoor activities. Be aware that such low temperatures and wind chills pose significant risks such as frostbite and hypothermia.

Today's Details High 20°F Low -1°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 70% UV Index 4.6 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 14°F · feels 5°F Sunrise 6:51am Sunset 5:08pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 20°F -1°F Overcast Tuesday 30°F -2°F Overcast Wednesday 32°F 10°F Fog Thursday 30°F 13°F Overcast Friday 21°F 10°F Overcast Saturday 17°F 6°F Overcast Sunday 23°F 9°F Overcast

