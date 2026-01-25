1/25/26: Severe Winter Storm Warning Lifted, 16°F and Overcast in Williamson County

Extreme Cold Warning

* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills between 0 to 5 below zero expected. For the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero expected.

* WHERE…Most of Middle Tennessee

* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, from midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Monday. For the Extreme Cold Warning, from 6 PM Monday to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.