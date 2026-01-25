1/25/26: Severe Winter Storm Warning Lifted, 16°F and Overcast in Williamson County

* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills between 0 to 5 below zero expected. For the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero expected.
* WHERE…Most of Middle Tennessee
* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, from midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Monday. For the Extreme Cold Warning, from 6 PM Monday to noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills between 0 to 5 below zero expected. For the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero expected.
* WHERE…Most of Middle Tennessee
* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, from midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Monday. For the Extreme Cold Warning, from 6 PM Monday to noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
The Winter Storm Warning has been cancelled and is no longer in effect.
At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 16°F with an overcast sky. Winds are blowing at 11.6 mph and there is no precipitation at the moment.
Earlier today, conditions were chilly with a high of 33.4°F and a low reaching 12.2°F. Winds peaked at 18.1 mph, and despite a 100% chance of precipitation, which culminated in a total of 1.84 inches, the anticipated moderate snowfall has subsided for now.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to plummet to a low of 12.2°F. Winds will decrease slightly with speeds up to 11.1 mph. The sky will remain overcast, and the chance of precipitation is negligible at 1%.
Regarding official alerts, the Severe Winter Storm Warning previously announced has been cancelled and is no longer in effect. However, residents should be aware of the active Severe Extreme Cold Warning and a Minor Cold Weather Advisory, urging precautions against the exceptionally low temperatures.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|33°F
|12°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Monday
|13°F
|-4°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|28°F
|-5°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|27°F
|3°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|30°F
|5°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|26°F
|10°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Saturday
|24°F
|0°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter