1/25/26: Severe Winter Storm Warning Lifted, 16°F and Overcast in Williamson County

Extreme Cold Warning

* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills between 0 to 5 below zero expected. For the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero expected.

* WHERE…Most of Middle Tennessee

* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, from midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Monday. For the Extreme Cold Warning, from 6 PM Monday to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

From 2026-01-27T00:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-27T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN
Winter Storm Warning

The Winter Storm Warning has been cancelled and is no longer in effect.

From 2026-01-25T21:32:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-26T00:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 16°F with an overcast sky. Winds are blowing at 11.6 mph and there is no precipitation at the moment.

Earlier today, conditions were chilly with a high of 33.4°F and a low reaching 12.2°F. Winds peaked at 18.1 mph, and despite a 100% chance of precipitation, which culminated in a total of 1.84 inches, the anticipated moderate snowfall has subsided for now.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to plummet to a low of 12.2°F. Winds will decrease slightly with speeds up to 11.1 mph. The sky will remain overcast, and the chance of precipitation is negligible at 1%.

Regarding official alerts, the Severe Winter Storm Warning previously announced has been cancelled and is no longer in effect. However, residents should be aware of the active Severe Extreme Cold Warning and a Minor Cold Weather Advisory, urging precautions against the exceptionally low temperatures.

Today's Details

High
33°F
Low
12°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
81%
UV Index
1.3 (Low)
Precip
100% chance · 1.84 in
Now
16°F · feels 5°F
Sunrise
6:52am
Sunset
5:06pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 33°F 12°F Snow fall: moderate
Monday 13°F -4°F Overcast
Tuesday 28°F -5°F Overcast
Wednesday 27°F 3°F Overcast
Thursday 30°F 5°F Overcast
Friday 26°F 10°F Snow fall: slight
Saturday 24°F 0°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

