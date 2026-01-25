1/25/26: Severe Winter Storm Warning, Heavy Ice Impacting Middle TN, 20.7°F

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation including significant icing. Additional ice accumulations around one half of an inch.
* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible.
* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills between 0 to 5 below zero expected. For the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero expected.
* WHERE…Most of Middle Tennessee
* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, from midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Monday. For the Extreme Cold Warning, from 6 PM Monday to noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
As of 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is a chilly 20.7°F with overcast skies and a brisk wind blowing at 18.2 mph. Currently, there is no precipitation.
Today’s weather has reached a high of 33.4°F, with moderate snowfall totaling 1.85 inches as precipitation chance hit 100%. The wind has peaked at 16 mph. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 13.1°F with lighter winds up to 11.4 mph and the skies remaining overcast. The chance of precipitation tonight is very low, at 1%.
A Severe Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the area, lasting until 6 PM CST today. This warning addresses heavy mixed precipitation, including significant icing with additional ice accumulations around one-half of an inch, influencing parts of Middle Tennessee. The severe conditions are likely to cause power outages and tree damage, and travel could become impossible.
Additionally, there are alerts for Severe Extreme Cold Warning and a Minor Cold Weather Advisory active, indicating extremely cold temperatures and potential health risks due to the weather conditions.
Residents are advised to heed these warnings seriously, avoid unnecessary travel, and prepare for potential power disruptions. Stay tuned to local weather stations for any updates.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|33°F
|13°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Monday
|15°F
|3°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|28°F
|0°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|27°F
|3°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|30°F
|5°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|26°F
|10°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Saturday
|24°F
|0°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
