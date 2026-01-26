1/25/26: Severe Extreme Cold Warning for Middle Tennessee, Overcast, Chilly at 12°F

* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills between 0 to 5 below zero expected. For the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero expected.
* WHERE…Most of Middle Tennessee
* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, from midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Monday. For the Extreme Cold Warning, from 6 PM Monday to noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is a frigid 12°F with overcast skies and a north wind blowing at 9.7 mph. No precipitation has been recorded tonight. Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 33.4°F and a low of 10.8°F, with moderate snowfall amounting to 1.84 inches as precipitation chances were at 100%.
Tonight’s forecast expects the temperature to dip to the same low of 10.8°F. The skies are predicted to clear, and winds are to continue at a slower pace of up to 9 mph without any precipitation.
An important advisory remains in effect: a Severe Extreme Cold Warning is issued from 6 PM Monday to noon CST Tuesday. This warning cites dangerously cold wind chills expected to drop as low as 10 below zero. Additionally, a Minor Cold Weather Advisory will be active from midnight tonight until 6 PM CST Monday, with wind chills forecasted to fall between 0 to 5 below zero. Residents should be aware of these conditions as the cold can present serious health risks and affect outdoor activities.
Please take necessary precautions, including wearing appropriate winter clothing and minimizing time outdoors during the peak cold hours as stated in these warnings.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|33°F
|11°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Monday
|14°F
|-3°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|30°F
|-4°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|30°F
|8°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|29°F
|6°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|23°F
|6°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Saturday
|19°F
|-8°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
