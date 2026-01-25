1/24/26: Severe Winter Storm Warning, Dense Freezing Drizzle at 21.9°F

Winter Storm Warning

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to 4 inches and ice accumulations between two tenths and one half of an inch.

* WHERE…Much of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.

From 2026-01-24T17:49:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-26T00:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Severe Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Williamson County until 6 PM CST on Sunday. Current local conditions as of 9:30 PM show a temperature of 21.9°F with a light breeze at 4 mph and evidence of dense freezing drizzle, contributing to the day’s precipitation total of 0.01 inches.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 23.7°F and a low of 16.7°F. Winds peaked at 12.1 mph, and the probability of precipitation was 95%, with a heavy snowfall accumulating to a total of 0.75 inches.

Tonight’s forecast predicts continued moderate snowfall with temperatures expected to dip to a low of 19.2°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 9.1 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains high at 86%.

The Severe Winter Storm Warning details heavy mixed precipitation across Middle Tennessee, including additional snow and sleet accumulations up to 4 inches and ice accumulations between two tenths and one half of an inch. Residents should brace for potential power outages and tree damage, as travel conditions could become nearly impossible.

Today's Details

High
24°F
Low
17°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
1 (Low)
Precip
95% chance · 0.75 in
Now
22°F · feels 15°F
Sunrise
6:53am
Sunset
5:05pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 24°F 17°F Snow fall: heavy
Sunday 31°F 13°F Freezing rain: heavy
Monday 18°F -11°F Overcast
Tuesday 28°F -11°F Overcast
Wednesday 27°F 7°F Overcast
Thursday 24°F -1°F Overcast
Friday 32°F 5°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

