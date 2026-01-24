1/24/26: Severe Winter Storm Warning, 17.4°F, Heavy Mixed Precipitation Expected

Winter Storm Warning * WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations 3 to 6 inches north of I-40 and 1 to 3 inches south of I-40. Ice accumulations between two tenths and one half of an inch. * WHERE…Much of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until 6 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.

A Severe Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Williamson County and much of Middle Tennessee until 6 PM CST Sunday. As of 4:50 AM, local conditions are marked by an overcast sky with a temperature of 17.4°F and winds blowing at 10.8 mph.

Today, temperatures are expected to peak at 28.9°F with lows around 17.1°F. The wind will continue to blow up to 12.1 mph. There is a 97% chance of precipitation, with an expected total of 0.4 inches, and moderate snowfall is anticipated throughout the day.

Tonight, the forecast predicts a low of 26.2°F with lighter winds up to 8.4 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains at 97%, shifting to light freezing rain which may add to the hazardous conditions.

The ongoing winter storm is projected to bring heavy mixed precipitation, accumulating 3 to 6 inches of snow and sleet north of I-40, and 1 to 3 inches south of I-40. Ice accumulations could range between two tenths and one half of an inch. These conditions will likely lead to power outages and tree damage, while making travel extremely challenging, if not nearly impossible, across the area.

Today's Details High 29°F Low 17°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 46% UV Index 0.6 (Low) Precip 97% chance · 0.4 in Now 17°F · feels 6°F Sunrise 6:53am Sunset 5:05pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 29°F 17°F Snow fall: moderate Sunday 36°F 15°F Snow fall: moderate Monday 17°F -9°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 27°F -12°F Overcast Wednesday 29°F 16°F Drizzle: light Thursday 20°F 2°F Overcast Friday 24°F -1°F Overcast

