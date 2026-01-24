1/24/26: Severe Winter Storm in Williamson: Heavy Snow, Sleet, and Ice Risks

Winter Storm Warning * WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to 4 inches and ice accumulations between two tenths and one half of an inch. * WHERE…Much of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until 6 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.

A Severe Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of Middle Tennessee until 6 PM CST Sunday, January 26, 2026. Williamson County is currently experiencing moderate snowfall with the temperature at 19.9°F and wind blowing at 8.9 mph. Precipitation has measured at 0.01 inches so far.

Today, temperatures have reached a high near 25.7°F and are expected to drop to a low of 16.7°F tonight. Snow accumulation could total up to 0.67 inches with heavy snowfall anticipated. Wind speeds will vary, going up to 12.1 mph during the day. The chance of precipitation remains high at 95%.

Tonight, the forecast predicts a low of 20.7°F with winds calming to around 8.1 mph. Dense freezing drizzle is expected, making travel conditions difficult. The chance of precipitation tonight stands at 88%.

The ongoing weather conditions are part of a larger storm system predicted to bring additional snow and sleet accumulations of up to 4 inches, with ice accumulations between two tenths and one half of an inch across the region. Residents should be prepared for potential power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could become nearly impossible in some areas due to the severe conditions.

Today's Details High 26°F Low 17°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 88% UV Index 1.1 (Low) Precip 95% chance · 0.67 in Now 20°F · feels 11°F Sunrise 6:53am Sunset 5:05pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 26°F 17°F Snow fall: heavy Sunday 33°F 16°F Freezing rain: heavy Monday 16°F -10°F Overcast Tuesday 28°F -11°F Overcast Wednesday 26°F 3°F Fog Thursday 27°F 1°F Overcast Friday 32°F 4°F Overcast

