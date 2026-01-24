1/24/26: Severe Winter Storm in Williamson County, 20°F, Freezing Drizzle Continues

Winter Storm Warning * WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to 4 inches and ice accumulations between two tenths and one half of an inch. * WHERE…Much of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until 6 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.

A Severe Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Williamson County until 6 PM CST Sunday, covering much of Middle Tennessee. As of 5:05 PM local time today, the weather station reports a temperature of 20.1°F, with wind speeds at 8.7 mph and a small amount of precipitation measuring 0.01 inches. The current conditions include dense freezing drizzle.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 24.8°F and dipped to a low of 16.7°F, accompanied by heavy snowfall. Wind gusts peaked at 12.1 mph, and the chance of precipitation was high at 95%, culminating in a total of 0.67 inches of precipitation.

Tonight, the forecast anticipates a low of 20.1°F with wind speeds up to 8.5 mph. Light freezing rain is expected, with an 88% chance of precipitation. Residents should be advised of additional snow and sleet accumulations up to 4 inches and ice accumulations between two tenths and one half of an inch. The significant ice may lead to power outages and extensive tree damage. Travel conditions are expected to be extremely hazardous, if not nearly impossible, during the storm’s duration.

Today's Details High 25°F Low 17°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 91% UV Index 1.1 (Low) Precip 95% chance · 0.67 in Now 20°F · feels 11°F Sunrise 6:53am Sunset 5:05pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 25°F 17°F Snow fall: heavy Sunday 29°F 14°F Freezing rain: heavy Monday 15°F -10°F Overcast Tuesday 28°F -11°F Overcast Wednesday 26°F 3°F Fog Thursday 27°F 1°F Overcast Friday 32°F 4°F Overcast

