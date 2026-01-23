1/23/26: Severe Winter Storm Warning in Middle Tennessee, Heavy Precipitation Expected

Winter Storm Warning * WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of between 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations between two tenths and one half of an inch. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.

A Severe Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Williamson County and parts of Middle Tennessee from midnight tonight until 6 PM CST on Sunday. Currently, at 5:05 PM, the weather is clear with a temperature of 30.9°F. Winds are blowing at 12.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Today, the high reached 39°F with overcast conditions and a wind peak at 13.9 mph. No precipitation occurred, and the sky cleared by the evening. Tonight, the weather is expected to remain clear with a low of 21.4°F, and winds could continue to gust up to 13.9 mph.

The impending storm is forecasted to bring heavy mixed precipitation, including 3 to 6 inches of snow and sleet, along with ice accumulations between two tenths and one half of an inch. This severe weather could lead to power outages and tree damage, significantly impacting travel which could become nearly impossible. Residents are advised to prepare for the storm’s impacts and stay updated on changing conditions.

Today's Details High 39°F Low 21°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 43% UV Index 3.7 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 31°F · feels 20°F Sunrise 6:53am Sunset 5:04pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 39°F 21°F Overcast Saturday 26°F 16°F Snow fall: moderate Sunday 32°F 15°F Snow fall: heavy Monday 20°F -8°F Snow fall: slight Tuesday 26°F -10°F Overcast Wednesday 28°F 16°F Drizzle: light Thursday 20°F 0°F Drizzle: light

