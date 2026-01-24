1/23/26: Severe Winter Storm Warning; Heavy Mixed Precipitation Expected Tonight

Winter Storm Warning

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of between 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations between two tenths and one half of an inch.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.

A Severe Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Williamson County beginning at midnight tonight through 6 PM CST Sunday. Currently, at 9:30 PM, the conditions are clear with a temperature of 23.4°F and winds at 13 mph. There is no precipitation at this time.

Earlier today, the high reached 39°F under overcast skies. Winds were as high as 14.6 mph, and there was no precipitation. Tonight, expect mainly clear skies with a low of 22.1°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 14.6 mph, and no precipitation is anticipated.

The severe winter storm warning anticipates heavy mixed precipitation, including total snow and sleet accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, and ice accumulations between two tenths and one half of an inch. This weather event may cause power outages and tree damage due to the ice, and travel could be nearly impossible. Residents should prepare for significant impacts on road conditions and potential disruptions to daily activities.

Today's Details

High
39°F
Low
22°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
52%
UV Index
3.7 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
23°F · feels 12°F
Sunrise
6:53am
Sunset
5:04pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 39°F 22°F Overcast
Saturday 28°F 16°F Snow fall: moderate
Sunday 33°F 15°F Freezing rain: heavy
Monday 18°F -8°F Fog
Tuesday 28°F -11°F Overcast
Wednesday 29°F 3°F Fog
Thursday 19°F -5°F Fog
Next 24 Hours

