1/23/26: Severe Winter Storm Warning; Heavy Mixed Precipitation Expected Tonight

Winter Storm Warning * WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of between 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations between two tenths and one half of an inch. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.

A Severe Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Williamson County beginning at midnight tonight through 6 PM CST Sunday. Currently, at 9:30 PM, the conditions are clear with a temperature of 23.4°F and winds at 13 mph. There is no precipitation at this time.

Earlier today, the high reached 39°F under overcast skies. Winds were as high as 14.6 mph, and there was no precipitation. Tonight, expect mainly clear skies with a low of 22.1°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 14.6 mph, and no precipitation is anticipated.

The severe winter storm warning anticipates heavy mixed precipitation, including total snow and sleet accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, and ice accumulations between two tenths and one half of an inch. This weather event may cause power outages and tree damage due to the ice, and travel could be nearly impossible. Residents should prepare for significant impacts on road conditions and potential disruptions to daily activities.

Today's Details High 39°F Low 22°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 52% UV Index 3.7 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 23°F · feels 12°F Sunrise 6:53am Sunset 5:04pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 39°F 22°F Overcast Saturday 28°F 16°F Snow fall: moderate Sunday 33°F 15°F Freezing rain: heavy Monday 18°F -8°F Fog Tuesday 28°F -11°F Overcast Wednesday 29°F 3°F Fog Thursday 19°F -5°F Fog

