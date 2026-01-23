1/23/26: Severe Winter Storm Warning for Williamson County, Cold with Highs Near 38

By
Source Staff
-
Winter Storm Warning

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to 6 inches and ice accumulations between one tenth and three quarters of an inch.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible.

From 2026-01-24T06:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-26T00:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Severe Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Williamson County from midnight tonight until 6 PM CST on Sunday, January 26, 2026. Currently, at 1:46 PM, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 38.5°F and winds blowing at 15.2 mph. There is no precipitation at this time.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 38.3°F. For tonight, the forecast remains overcast with a low temperature of 22.6°F and winds slowing to 13.1 mph. No precipitation is expected tonight.

The upcoming severe winter storm is anticipated to bring heavy mixed precipitation, including total snow and sleet accumulations of up to 6 inches, along with ice accumulations ranging from one tenth to three quarters of an inch. This severe weather condition will likely cause significant disruptions, including power outages and tree damage, and could make travel conditions impossible. Residents are advised to prepare for these conditions and stay updated on the latest weather reports.

Today's Details

High
38°F
Low
23°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
40%
UV Index
3.7 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
38°F · feels 26°F
Sunrise
6:53am
Sunset
5:04pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 38°F 23°F Overcast
Saturday 27°F 17°F Snow fall: heavy
Sunday 32°F 15°F Snow fall: heavy
Monday 20°F -8°F Snow fall: slight
Tuesday 26°F -10°F Overcast
Wednesday 28°F 16°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 20°F 0°F Drizzle: light
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here