1/23/26: Severe Winter Storm Warning for Williamson County, Cold with Highs Near 38

Winter Storm Warning * WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to 6 inches and ice accumulations between one tenth and three quarters of an inch. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible.

A Severe Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Williamson County from midnight tonight until 6 PM CST on Sunday, January 26, 2026. Currently, at 1:46 PM, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 38.5°F and winds blowing at 15.2 mph. There is no precipitation at this time.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 38.3°F. For tonight, the forecast remains overcast with a low temperature of 22.6°F and winds slowing to 13.1 mph. No precipitation is expected tonight.

The upcoming severe winter storm is anticipated to bring heavy mixed precipitation, including total snow and sleet accumulations of up to 6 inches, along with ice accumulations ranging from one tenth to three quarters of an inch. This severe weather condition will likely cause significant disruptions, including power outages and tree damage, and could make travel conditions impossible. Residents are advised to prepare for these conditions and stay updated on the latest weather reports.

Today's Details High 38°F Low 23°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 40% UV Index 3.7 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 38°F · feels 26°F Sunrise 6:53am Sunset 5:04pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 38°F 23°F Overcast Saturday 27°F 17°F Snow fall: heavy Sunday 32°F 15°F Snow fall: heavy Monday 20°F -8°F Snow fall: slight Tuesday 26°F -10°F Overcast Wednesday 28°F 16°F Drizzle: light Thursday 20°F 0°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email