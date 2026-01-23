1/23/26: Overcast and Chilly at 31°F, Severe Winter Storm Warning Imminent

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations between 2 and 8 inches and ice accumulations up to one quarter inch.
* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…From midnight Friday Night to 6 PM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible.
A Severe Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Williamson County from midnight Friday until 6 PM CST Sunday, indicating heavy mixed precipitation expected. Currently, as of 4:50 AM, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 31.1°F and light winds at 3.4 mph. No precipitation has been recorded at this time.
Today, the high is projected to reach 37.8°F with increasing clouds and a maximum wind speed of 14.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%, with no significant accumulation anticipated. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 21.2°F, with overcast skies and consistent wind speeds up to 13 mph.
The upcoming weekend will bring significantly harsher conditions under the active Severe Winter Storm Warning. Residents should prepare for total snow and sleet accumulations between 2 and 8 inches, along with ice accumulations up to a quarter inch. These conditions are likely to cause power outages, tree damage, and render travel conditions potentially impossible.
Community members are urged to monitor weather updates closely and make necessary preparations, adhering to safety guidelines issued by local authorities.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|38°F
|21°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|29°F
|16°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Sunday
|25°F
|16°F
|Snow fall: heavy
|Monday
|20°F
|-6°F
|Fog
|Tuesday
|27°F
|-10°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|28°F
|1°F
|Fog
|Thursday
|24°F
|-4°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
