1/22/26: Overcast and Cool at 41°F, Moderate Winter Storm Watch Ahead

Winter Storm Watch * WHAT…Heavy snow and ice possible. Total snow accumulations over 6 inches and ice accumulations over half an inch possible. Highest snow accumulations are favored for areas north of Interstate 40 with highest ice accumulations favored for areas south of Interstate 40. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From Friday evening through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS…Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible.

A Moderate Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Williamson County from 6:00 PM CST on January 23, 2026, until 6:00 PM CST on January 25, 2026, with possible heavy snow and ice accumulations. Current conditions at 4:50 AM show an overcast sky with a temperature of 40.8°F and light winds at 2.5 mph. No precipitation is recorded at this time.

Today, the high is expected to reach 44.8°F with a low of 31.1°F tonight. The day remains overcast with fog predicted and wind speeds reaching up to 8.3 mph. Precipitation chances for today remain at 0%, with no precipitation expected.

Tonight, conditions will turn colder with an expected low of 31.1°F. The overcast conditions will continue, and winds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 5.5 mph. There remains no chance of precipitation tonight either.

Residents should prepare for potential impacts from the approaching winter storm, which could lead to significant snow accumulation over 6 inches and ice accumulation over half an inch, especially north and south of Interstate 40 respectively. Be alert for possible power outages and hazardous driving conditions as the storm progresses.

Today's Details High 45°F Low 31°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 96% UV Index 3.6 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 41°F · feels 37°F Sunrise 6:54am Sunset 5:03pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 45°F 31°F Fog Friday 39°F 23°F Overcast Saturday 23°F 19°F Snow fall: heavy Sunday 24°F 17°F Snow fall: heavy Monday 22°F -1°F Fog Tuesday 31°F -7°F Overcast Wednesday 33°F 14°F Overcast

