1/22/26: Clear Sky and 39°F, Severe Winter Storm Warning Starts 1/24

Winter Storm Warning * WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations between 2 and 8 inches and ice accumulations up to one quarter inch. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From midnight Friday Night to 6 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible.

A Severe Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Williamson County and portions of Middle Tennessee, starting from midnight Friday night until 6 PM CST Sunday. Heavy mixed precipitation, including snow and sleet accumulations of 2 to 8 inches and ice accumulations up to a quarter-inch, is expected. This severe weather is likely to cause power outages and tree damage, significantly impacting travel which could be impossible at times.

Currently, in Williamson County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 39.6°F. The wind is light at 4.7 mph and no precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 46.2°F with winds peaking at 7.3 mph. The weather remained dry and clear throughout the day. Tonight, the forecast predicts a continuation of clear skies with a low of 31.5°F and winds slightly decreasing to a maximum of 4.9 mph.

Residents should prepare for the upcoming severe weather conditions by ensuring they have emergency supplies and making necessary travel adjustments. Stay tuned to local news and follow updates from weather authorities as the situation develops.

Today's Details High 46°F Low 31°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 61% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 40°F · feels 33°F Sunrise 6:54am Sunset 5:03pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 46°F 31°F Fog Friday 36°F 21°F Overcast Saturday 21°F 19°F Snow fall: heavy Sunday 24°F 16°F Snow fall: heavy Monday 22°F -4°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 27°F -8°F Overcast Wednesday 31°F 13°F Overcast

