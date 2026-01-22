1/22/26: Clear Skies and 44°F in Williamson County, Severe Winter Storm Warning Issued

Winter Storm Watch * WHAT…Heavy snow and ice possible. Total snow accumulations over 6 inches and ice accumulations over half an inch possible. Highest snow accumulations are favored for areas north of Interstate 40 with highest ice accumulations favored for areas south of Interstate 40. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From Friday evening through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS…Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible.

Winter Storm Warning * WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations between 2 and 8 inches and ice accumulations up to one quarter inch. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From midnight Friday Night to 6 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible.

A Severe Winter Storm Warning is in effect for parts of Middle Tennessee, starting from midnight Friday Night until 6 PM CST Sunday. Currently, in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 44.2°F and winds at 6.7 mph. No precipitation has been reported today.

Today, the high reached 44.4°F with winds topping out at 7.3 mph. The sky has remained clear, and the chance of precipitation continues to hold at 0%. Tonight’s forecast indicates partly cloudy skies with a low of 31.3°F and lighter winds up to 4.3 mph.

Residents should be prepared for a shift in conditions as the severe winter storm approaches. The storm is expected to bring heavy mixed precipitation with total snow and sleet accumulations ranging between 2 and 8 inches and ice accumulations up to one-quarter inch. The severe weather could lead to power outages, tree damage, and extremely hazardous travel conditions.

In addition to the severe winter storm warning, a Moderate Winter Storm Watch is also in place, underscoring the need for caution and preparedness during this period.

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 44°F 31°F Fog Friday 36°F 25°F Overcast Saturday 24°F 19°F Snow fall: heavy Sunday 24°F 16°F Snow fall: heavy Monday 22°F -4°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 27°F -8°F Overcast Wednesday 31°F 13°F Overcast

