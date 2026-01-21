1/21/26: Overcast and 47°F, Moderate Winter Storm Watch Issued

Winter Storm Watch * WHAT…Heavy snow and ice possible. Total snow accumulations over 6 inches and ice accumulations of a quarter of an inch possible. Highest snow accumulations likely favors areas north of Interstate 40 with highest ice accumulations favoring areas south of Interstate 40. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From Friday evening through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.

A Moderate Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Williamson County from the evening of January 24, 2026, until the afternoon of January 26, 2026. Currently, at 1:46 PM, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 47.3°F and wind speeds of 10.7 mph. There is no precipitation at the moment.

Today’s high is expected to reach 51.6°F with wind speeds climbing up to 15.3 mph. There’s a significant chance of precipitation at 84%, with slight rain and a total expected precipitation of 0.27 inches. Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 44.2°F, with lighter winds up to 8 mph and a reduced precipitation chance at 34%, featuring dense drizzle.

During the Winter Storm Watch period, heavy snow and ice accumulation are possible across parts of Middle Tennessee, particularly affecting areas north of Interstate 40 for snow, and south of Interstate 40 for ice. Potential impacts include power outages and travel disruptions. Residents are advised to monitor forecasts and prepare for severe winter conditions.

Today's Details High 52°F Low 32°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 69% UV Index 2 (Low) Precip 84% chance · 0.27 in Now 47°F · feels 40°F Sunrise 6:54am Sunset 5:02pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 52°F 32°F Rain: slight Thursday 44°F 31°F Overcast Friday 36°F 22°F Snow fall: slight Saturday 23°F 20°F Snow fall: heavy Sunday 24°F 17°F Snow fall: heavy Monday 22°F -4°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 30°F -5°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email