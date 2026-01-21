1/21/26: Overcast and 47°F, Moderate Winter Storm Watch Issued

Winter Storm Watch

* WHAT…Heavy snow and ice possible. Total snow accumulations over 6 inches and ice accumulations of a quarter of an inch possible. Highest snow accumulations likely favors areas north of Interstate 40 with highest ice accumulations favoring areas south of Interstate 40.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From Friday evening through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.

From 2026-01-24T00:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-26T00:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Moderate Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Williamson County from the evening of January 24, 2026, until the afternoon of January 26, 2026. Currently, at 1:46 PM, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 47.3°F and wind speeds of 10.7 mph. There is no precipitation at the moment.

Today’s high is expected to reach 51.6°F with wind speeds climbing up to 15.3 mph. There’s a significant chance of precipitation at 84%, with slight rain and a total expected precipitation of 0.27 inches. Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 44.2°F, with lighter winds up to 8 mph and a reduced precipitation chance at 34%, featuring dense drizzle.

During the Winter Storm Watch period, heavy snow and ice accumulation are possible across parts of Middle Tennessee, particularly affecting areas north of Interstate 40 for snow, and south of Interstate 40 for ice. Potential impacts include power outages and travel disruptions. Residents are advised to monitor forecasts and prepare for severe winter conditions.

Today's Details

High
52°F
Low
32°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
69%
UV Index
2 (Low)
Precip
84% chance · 0.27 in
Now
47°F · feels 40°F
Sunrise
6:54am
Sunset
5:02pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 52°F 32°F Rain: slight
Thursday 44°F 31°F Overcast
Friday 36°F 22°F Snow fall: slight
Saturday 23°F 20°F Snow fall: heavy
Sunday 24°F 17°F Snow fall: heavy
Monday 22°F -4°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 30°F -5°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

