1/21/26: Clear and Cold Morning at 32°F, Winter Storm Watch Begins Friday

Winter Storm Watch * WHAT…Heavy snow and ice possible. Total snow accumulations over 6 inches and ice accumulations of a quarter of an inch possible. Highest snow accumulations likely favors areas north of Interstate 40 with highest ice accumulations favoring areas south of Interstate 40. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From Friday evening through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.

A Moderate Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee, including areas north and south of Interstate 40, from Friday evening through Sunday afternoon. Heavy snow and ice are possible, with total snow accumulations exceeding 6 inches and ice accumulations around a quarter of an inch.

Current conditions in Williamson County as of 4:50 AM show a clear sky with a temperature of 31.8°F and winds at 7.8 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Today, the temperature is expected to rise to a high of 49.3°F with increasing clouds and moderate rain in the forecast. The wind could reach speeds up to 16.3 mph. There is a high chance (82%) of precipitation amounting to approximately 0.36 inches.

Tonight, the temperature will only drop slightly to a low of 44.4°F. Rain remains likely with a 58% chance of precipitation and slightly less wind, peaking around 9.4 mph.

Residents should prepare for potential power outages and travel disruptions during the upcoming winter storm, particularly noting the higher risks of snow and ice accumulation as specified in the weather alert.

Today's Details High 49°F Low 31°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 52% UV Index 2.7 (Low) Precip 82% chance · 0.36 in Now 32°F · feels 23°F Sunrise 6:54am Sunset 5:02pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 49°F 31°F Rain: moderate Thursday 44°F 32°F Overcast Friday 35°F 21°F Snow fall: slight Saturday 21°F 15°F Snow fall: moderate Sunday 24°F 15°F Snow fall: heavy Monday 18°F -9°F Overcast Tuesday 20°F -15°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email