1/21/26: Clear and Cold Morning at 32°F, Winter Storm Watch Begins Friday

* WHAT…Heavy snow and ice possible. Total snow accumulations over 6 inches and ice accumulations of a quarter of an inch possible. Highest snow accumulations likely favors areas north of Interstate 40 with highest ice accumulations favoring areas south of Interstate 40.
* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…From Friday evening through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.
A Moderate Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee, including areas north and south of Interstate 40, from Friday evening through Sunday afternoon. Heavy snow and ice are possible, with total snow accumulations exceeding 6 inches and ice accumulations around a quarter of an inch.
Current conditions in Williamson County as of 4:50 AM show a clear sky with a temperature of 31.8°F and winds at 7.8 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.
Today, the temperature is expected to rise to a high of 49.3°F with increasing clouds and moderate rain in the forecast. The wind could reach speeds up to 16.3 mph. There is a high chance (82%) of precipitation amounting to approximately 0.36 inches.
Tonight, the temperature will only drop slightly to a low of 44.4°F. Rain remains likely with a 58% chance of precipitation and slightly less wind, peaking around 9.4 mph.
Residents should prepare for potential power outages and travel disruptions during the upcoming winter storm, particularly noting the higher risks of snow and ice accumulation as specified in the weather alert.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|49°F
|31°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|44°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|35°F
|21°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Saturday
|21°F
|15°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Sunday
|24°F
|15°F
|Snow fall: heavy
|Monday
|18°F
|-9°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|20°F
|-15°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
