1/21/26: Clear and Cold Morning at 32°F, Winter Storm Watch Begins Friday

Winter Storm Watch

* WHAT…Heavy snow and ice possible. Total snow accumulations over 6 inches and ice accumulations of a quarter of an inch possible. Highest snow accumulations likely favors areas north of Interstate 40 with highest ice accumulations favoring areas south of Interstate 40.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From Friday evening through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.

From 2026-01-24T00:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-26T00:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Moderate Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee, including areas north and south of Interstate 40, from Friday evening through Sunday afternoon. Heavy snow and ice are possible, with total snow accumulations exceeding 6 inches and ice accumulations around a quarter of an inch.

Current conditions in Williamson County as of 4:50 AM show a clear sky with a temperature of 31.8°F and winds at 7.8 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Today, the temperature is expected to rise to a high of 49.3°F with increasing clouds and moderate rain in the forecast. The wind could reach speeds up to 16.3 mph. There is a high chance (82%) of precipitation amounting to approximately 0.36 inches.

Tonight, the temperature will only drop slightly to a low of 44.4°F. Rain remains likely with a 58% chance of precipitation and slightly less wind, peaking around 9.4 mph.

Residents should prepare for potential power outages and travel disruptions during the upcoming winter storm, particularly noting the higher risks of snow and ice accumulation as specified in the weather alert.

Today's Details

High
49°F
Low
31°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
52%
UV Index
2.7 (Low)
Precip
82% chance · 0.36 in
Now
32°F · feels 23°F
Sunrise
6:54am
Sunset
5:02pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 49°F 31°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 44°F 32°F Overcast
Friday 35°F 21°F Snow fall: slight
Saturday 21°F 15°F Snow fall: moderate
Sunday 24°F 15°F Snow fall: heavy
Monday 18°F -9°F Overcast
Tuesday 20°F -15°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

