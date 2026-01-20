1/20/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 36°F in Williamson County

As of 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 35.6°F, and a wind speed of 3.9 mph. There is no precipitation currently reported.
Today’s weather conditions saw temperatures climbing to a high of 37.4°F with minimal wind reaching up to 6 mph. The skies have remained clear throughout the day, and no precipitation has occurred. The night will continue to be clear with the temperature expected to drop to a low of 29.1°F. Winds are predicted to remain steady at up to 6 mph.
Overall, Williamson County residents can anticipate a calm evening with clear skies and no precipitation. It remains an ideal evening for outdoor activities, bearing in mind the cooler temperatures near freezing point.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|37°F
|13°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|44°F
|30°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|47°F
|32°F
|Fog
|Friday
|34°F
|20°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|22°F
|18°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Sunday
|29°F
|22°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Monday
|27°F
|15°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
