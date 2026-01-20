1/20/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 36°F in Williamson County

As of 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 35.6°F, and a wind speed of 3.9 mph. There is no precipitation currently reported.

Today’s weather conditions saw temperatures climbing to a high of 37.4°F with minimal wind reaching up to 6 mph. The skies have remained clear throughout the day, and no precipitation has occurred. The night will continue to be clear with the temperature expected to drop to a low of 29.1°F. Winds are predicted to remain steady at up to 6 mph.

Overall, Williamson County residents can anticipate a calm evening with clear skies and no precipitation. It remains an ideal evening for outdoor activities, bearing in mind the cooler temperatures near freezing point.

Today's Details

High
37°F
Low
13°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
30%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
36°F · feels 28°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
5:01pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 37°F 13°F Clear sky
Wednesday 44°F 30°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 47°F 32°F Fog
Friday 34°F 20°F Overcast
Saturday 22°F 18°F Snow fall: moderate
Sunday 29°F 22°F Snow fall: moderate
Monday 27°F 15°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

