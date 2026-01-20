1/20/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 15.6°F in Williamson County Early Morning

At 4:50 AM, Williamson County is experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 15.6°F. The wind is mild at 2.6 mph, and there is no precipitation recorded at this time.
Today, the county can expect a high of 37.4°F with continued clear skies. Winds will remain light, peaking at 6.3 mph. The chance of precipitation will remain at 0%, with no rainfall anticipated. The overnight low earlier today reached 13.8°F.
Tonight, temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 28.8°F under clear skies. Wind conditions are expected to remain steady with speeds up to 6.3 mph. Like today, there will be no precipitation tonight.
Residents and visitors should plan accordingly for the chilly temperatures, especially during the morning and late evening hours. Ensure to dress warmly and adequately to handle the cooler weather.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|37°F
|14°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|45°F
|28°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|47°F
|38°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|37°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|22°F
|21°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Sunday
|24°F
|6°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Monday
|27°F
|-6°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
