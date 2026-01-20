1/20/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 15.6°F in Williamson County Early Morning

At 4:50 AM, Williamson County is experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 15.6°F. The wind is mild at 2.6 mph, and there is no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today, the county can expect a high of 37.4°F with continued clear skies. Winds will remain light, peaking at 6.3 mph. The chance of precipitation will remain at 0%, with no rainfall anticipated. The overnight low earlier today reached 13.8°F.

Tonight, temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 28.8°F under clear skies. Wind conditions are expected to remain steady with speeds up to 6.3 mph. Like today, there will be no precipitation tonight.

Residents and visitors should plan accordingly for the chilly temperatures, especially during the morning and late evening hours. Ensure to dress warmly and adequately to handle the cooler weather.

Today's Details

High
37°F
Low
14°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
68%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
16°F · feels 8°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
5:01pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 37°F 14°F Clear sky
Wednesday 45°F 28°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 47°F 38°F Drizzle: light
Friday 37°F 22°F Overcast
Saturday 22°F 21°F Snow fall: moderate
Sunday 24°F 6°F Snow fall: slight
Monday 27°F -6°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

