1/20/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 15.6°F in Williamson County Early Morning

At 4:50 AM, Williamson County is experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 15.6°F. The wind is mild at 2.6 mph, and there is no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today, the county can expect a high of 37.4°F with continued clear skies. Winds will remain light, peaking at 6.3 mph. The chance of precipitation will remain at 0%, with no rainfall anticipated. The overnight low earlier today reached 13.8°F.

Tonight, temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 28.8°F under clear skies. Wind conditions are expected to remain steady with speeds up to 6.3 mph. Like today, there will be no precipitation tonight.

Residents and visitors should plan accordingly for the chilly temperatures, especially during the morning and late evening hours. Ensure to dress warmly and adequately to handle the cooler weather.

Today's Details High 37°F Low 14°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 68% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 16°F · feels 8°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 5:01pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 37°F 14°F Clear sky Wednesday 45°F 28°F Rain: moderate Thursday 47°F 38°F Drizzle: light Friday 37°F 22°F Overcast Saturday 22°F 21°F Snow fall: moderate Sunday 24°F 6°F Snow fall: slight Monday 27°F -6°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email