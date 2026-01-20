1/20/26: Clear Skies and Chilly Evening at 33°F in Williamson County

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather remains clear with a temperature of 32.7°F. The wind is currently blowing at a gentle 5.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 37°F and dipped to a low of 13.3°F. The conditions stayed clear throughout the day with the top wind speeds only hitting 6.5 mph. There was no chance of precipitation, aligning with the overall dry and clear conditions observed.

Moving into tonight, the forecast predicts continued clear skies with the low expected to be around 30°F. Winds will remain calm, peaking up to 6 mph. Similar to today, there is no precipitation expected tonight, providing unobstructed starry conditions for the evening.

Overall, residents of Williamson County can expect a tranquil evening with mild temperature and negligible wind, ideal for any evening plans outdoors under a clear night sky.

Today's Details

High
37°F
Low
13°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
50%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
33°F · feels 25°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
5:01pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 37°F 13°F Clear sky
Wednesday 45°F 30°F Rain: slight
Thursday 47°F 32°F Fog
Friday 34°F 20°F Overcast
Saturday 22°F 18°F Snow fall: moderate
Sunday 29°F 22°F Snow fall: moderate
Monday 27°F 15°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

