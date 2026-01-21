1/20/26: Clear Skies and Chilly at 30°F Tonight in Williamson County

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 30.4°F and a light breeze at 5.7 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, the high reached 37°F with clear skies, while the wind peaked at 6.5 mph. The low temperature earlier was recorded at 13.3°F. There was no chance of precipitation during the day, aligning with tonight’s continued dry conditions.

Looking ahead, the temperature tonight will remain at about 30.4°F, with wind speeds up to 6.2 mph under clear skies. No precipitation is expected as we move into the early hours of tomorrow.

Overall, Williamson County is experiencing a clear and calm evening with stable temperatures and minimal wind. Residents can expect continued clear skies and cold weather conditions into the night.

Today's Details High 37°F Low 13°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 61% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 30°F · feels 22°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 5:01pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 37°F 13°F Clear sky Wednesday 50°F 31°F Rain: slight Thursday 45°F 31°F Overcast Friday 35°F 20°F Snow fall: moderate Saturday 20°F 16°F Snow fall: moderate Sunday 22°F 16°F Snow fall: moderate Monday 23°F -2°F Overcast

