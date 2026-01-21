1/20/26: Clear Skies and Chilly at 30°F Tonight in Williamson County

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 30.4°F and a light breeze at 5.7 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded tonight.
Earlier today, the high reached 37°F with clear skies, while the wind peaked at 6.5 mph. The low temperature earlier was recorded at 13.3°F. There was no chance of precipitation during the day, aligning with tonight’s continued dry conditions.
Looking ahead, the temperature tonight will remain at about 30.4°F, with wind speeds up to 6.2 mph under clear skies. No precipitation is expected as we move into the early hours of tomorrow.
Overall, Williamson County is experiencing a clear and calm evening with stable temperatures and minimal wind. Residents can expect continued clear skies and cold weather conditions into the night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|37°F
|13°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|50°F
|31°F
|Rain: slight
|Thursday
|45°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|35°F
|20°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Saturday
|20°F
|16°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Sunday
|22°F
|16°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Monday
|23°F
|-2°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter