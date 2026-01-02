1/2/26: Overcast Early with Slight Rain Later, 39.7°F, High 62.2°F

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 39.7°F with overcast skies and a light breeze at 4.9 mph. There is no precipitation at the moment.

Today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 62.2°F with a low of 39.2°F in the early morning. Slight rain is anticipated as there is a 61% chance of precipitation, with total expected rainfall around 0.23 inches. Wind speeds could reach up to 7.8 mph.

Tonight, the skies will remain overcast, and temperatures will dip to a low of 44.1°F. The wind will continue to blow at speeds up to 7.5 mph, maintaining the same precipitation chance of 61%.

Residents should carry an umbrella and wear appropriate attire to stay warm and dry, considering the slight rain forecast and cooler temperatures throughout the day and into the evening.

Today's Details High 62°F Low 39°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 74% UV Index 1.8 (Low) Precip 61% chance · 0.23 in Now 40°F · feels 34°F Sunrise 6:58am Sunset 4:45pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 62°F 39°F Rain: slight Saturday 49°F 36°F Rain: slight Sunday 46°F 32°F Overcast Monday 56°F 35°F Overcast Tuesday 64°F 46°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 64°F 58°F Drizzle: light Thursday 69°F 60°F Drizzle: light

