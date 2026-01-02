1/2/26: Overcast Early with Slight Rain Later, 39.7°F, High 62.2°F

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 39.7°F with overcast skies and a light breeze at 4.9 mph. There is no precipitation at the moment.
Today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 62.2°F with a low of 39.2°F in the early morning. Slight rain is anticipated as there is a 61% chance of precipitation, with total expected rainfall around 0.23 inches. Wind speeds could reach up to 7.8 mph.
Tonight, the skies will remain overcast, and temperatures will dip to a low of 44.1°F. The wind will continue to blow at speeds up to 7.5 mph, maintaining the same precipitation chance of 61%.
Residents should carry an umbrella and wear appropriate attire to stay warm and dry, considering the slight rain forecast and cooler temperatures throughout the day and into the evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|62°F
|39°F
|Rain: slight
|Saturday
|49°F
|36°F
|Rain: slight
|Sunday
|46°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|56°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|64°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|64°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|69°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
