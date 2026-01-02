1/2/26: Overcast Day with High 57, Cooling to 43 Tonight

photo by Donna Vissman

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 49.5°F under overcast skies, with a light wind blowing at 3.2 mph and no current precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 57°F with a moderate drizzle observed, though total precipitation remained low at just 0.09 inches. Winds today peaked at 6.5 mph, and there was a 39% chance of precipitation.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 43.2°F. Winds will lighten slightly, reaching up to 5.5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains steady at 39%, with light drizzle anticipated throughout the evening.

Residents should plan for a damp evening and may want to keep an umbrella handy due to the ongoing light drizzle conditions.

Today's Details

High
57°F
Low
39°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
81%
UV Index
1.9 (Low)
Precip
39% chance · 0.09 in
Now
49°F · feels 47°F
Sunrise
6:58am
Sunset
4:45pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 57°F 39°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 51°F 33°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 46°F 30°F Overcast
Monday 56°F 36°F Overcast
Tuesday 64°F 49°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 66°F 54°F Overcast
Thursday 69°F 55°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

