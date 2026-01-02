1/2/26: Overcast Day with High 57, Cooling to 43 Tonight

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 49.5°F under overcast skies, with a light wind blowing at 3.2 mph and no current precipitation.
Earlier today, the high reached 57°F with a moderate drizzle observed, though total precipitation remained low at just 0.09 inches. Winds today peaked at 6.5 mph, and there was a 39% chance of precipitation.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 43.2°F. Winds will lighten slightly, reaching up to 5.5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains steady at 39%, with light drizzle anticipated throughout the evening.
Residents should plan for a damp evening and may want to keep an umbrella handy due to the ongoing light drizzle conditions.
Today's Details
High
57°F
Low
39°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
81%
UV Index
1.9 (Low)
Precip
39% chance · 0.09 in
Now
49°F · feels 47°F
Sunrise
6:58am
Sunset
4:45pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|57°F
|39°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|51°F
|33°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|46°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|56°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|64°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|66°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|69°F
|55°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
