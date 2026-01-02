1/2/26: Overcast Day with High 57, Cooling to 43 Tonight

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 49.5°F under overcast skies, with a light wind blowing at 3.2 mph and no current precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 57°F with a moderate drizzle observed, though total precipitation remained low at just 0.09 inches. Winds today peaked at 6.5 mph, and there was a 39% chance of precipitation.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 43.2°F. Winds will lighten slightly, reaching up to 5.5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains steady at 39%, with light drizzle anticipated throughout the evening.

Residents should plan for a damp evening and may want to keep an umbrella handy due to the ongoing light drizzle conditions.

Today's Details High 57°F Low 39°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 81% UV Index 1.9 (Low) Precip 39% chance · 0.09 in Now 49°F · feels 47°F Sunrise 6:58am Sunset 4:45pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 57°F 39°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 51°F 33°F Drizzle: light Sunday 46°F 30°F Overcast Monday 56°F 36°F Overcast Tuesday 64°F 49°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 66°F 54°F Overcast Thursday 69°F 55°F Overcast

