1/2/26: Light Drizzle Ending the Day at 43.9°F in Williamson County

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature currently stands at 43.9°F with a light drizzle falling. Wind speeds are measured at 6.2 mph. No new precipitation has been recorded at this time.
Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 57°F and a low of 39.2°F. Conditions included dense drizzle, with a 53% chance of precipitation. Total rainfall reached approximately 0.11 inches. Winds peaked around 6.5 mph.
Tonight, weather conditions are expected to largely continue as they have been, with temperatures dropping slightly to a forecasted low of 42.8°F. The breeze will soften to speeds up to 5.8 mph, and a consistent light drizzle should continue as the chance of precipitation remains at 53%.
Residents should anticipate similar weather into the early morning, maintaining light drizzle and mild winds, conducive to standard travel conditions without the need for weather-related advisories at this time.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|57°F
|39°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Saturday
|49°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|44°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|57°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|64°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|68°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|70°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
