1/19/26: Partly Cloudy with Highs of 39°F in Williamson County

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather conditions feature a temperature of 39.4°F with a brisk wind blowing at 14.4 mph. Skies are partly cloudy, and no precipitation has been recorded.
For the remainder of the day, temperatures will hold steady with a high of 39.4°F, the current temperature, indicating little to no temperature increase as the day progresses. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 23°F. Winds will decrease to a maximum of 8.6 mph, and the sky will remain partly cloudy through the evening.
Weather conditions are set to remain stable with no precipitation forecasted and no significant changes expected. The region should experience overcast conditions transitioning into a clear and chilly night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|39°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|37°F
|13°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|48°F
|28°F
|Rain: slight
|Thursday
|50°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|38°F
|21°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|22°F
|18°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Sunday
|27°F
|14°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
