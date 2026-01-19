1/19/26: Partly Cloudy with Highs of 39°F in Williamson County

By
Source Staff
-

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather conditions feature a temperature of 39.4°F with a brisk wind blowing at 14.4 mph. Skies are partly cloudy, and no precipitation has been recorded.

For the remainder of the day, temperatures will hold steady with a high of 39.4°F, the current temperature, indicating little to no temperature increase as the day progresses. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 23°F. Winds will decrease to a maximum of 8.6 mph, and the sky will remain partly cloudy through the evening.

Weather conditions are set to remain stable with no precipitation forecasted and no significant changes expected. The region should experience overcast conditions transitioning into a clear and chilly night.

Today's Details

High
39°F
Low
23°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
39%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
39°F · feels 28°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
5:00pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 39°F 23°F Overcast
Tuesday 37°F 13°F Clear sky
Wednesday 48°F 28°F Rain: slight
Thursday 50°F 37°F Overcast
Friday 38°F 21°F Overcast
Saturday 22°F 18°F Snow fall: slight
Sunday 27°F 14°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here