1/19/26: Mainly Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temp Holds at 33

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 33.1°F. The wind is blowing at 8 mph, and there is no precipitation currently.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 40.3°F and dropped to a low of 23.4°F. Conditions were overcast throughout the day, but no precipitation occurred as the chance was at 0%. Winds today peaked at 11.7 mph.
Looking ahead to tonight, the sky will remain clear with an expected low of 24.6°F. Winds will slightly decrease, reaching up to 7.8 mph. There continues to be no precipitation expected for the rest of the evening.
Residents can look forward to a tranquil evening with steady weather conditions, ideal for any nighttime outdoor activities or travel plans within the county.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|40°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|38°F
|15°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|48°F
|30°F
|Rain: slight
|Thursday
|50°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|38°F
|21°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|22°F
|18°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Sunday
|27°F
|14°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
