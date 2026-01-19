1/19/26: Mainly Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temp Holds at 33

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 33.1°F. The wind is blowing at 8 mph, and there is no precipitation currently.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 40.3°F and dropped to a low of 23.4°F. Conditions were overcast throughout the day, but no precipitation occurred as the chance was at 0%. Winds today peaked at 11.7 mph.

Looking ahead to tonight, the sky will remain clear with an expected low of 24.6°F. Winds will slightly decrease, reaching up to 7.8 mph. There continues to be no precipitation expected for the rest of the evening.

Residents can look forward to a tranquil evening with steady weather conditions, ideal for any nighttime outdoor activities or travel plans within the county.

Today's Details High 40°F Low 23°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 43% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 33°F · feels 24°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 5:00pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 40°F 23°F Overcast Tuesday 38°F 15°F Clear sky Wednesday 48°F 30°F Rain: slight Thursday 50°F 37°F Overcast Friday 38°F 21°F Overcast Saturday 22°F 18°F Snow fall: slight Sunday 27°F 14°F Overcast

