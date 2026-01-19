1/19/26: Clear Sky, Early Temp 27.7, High 35.4, Lows Near 21.4 Overcast Tonight

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 27.7°F. Winds are blowing at 9.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Looking ahead, today’s forecast promises clear skies with a high reaching up to 35.4°F and winds increasing to about 12.9 mph. Tonight, the sky will turn overcast, and temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 21.4°F with lighter winds at 6.8 mph. No precipitation is expected either today or tonight.
Residents of Williamson County should prepare for a chilly day followed by a colder night with overcast conditions. Ensure to dress warmly if heading outdoors especially in the early morning and late evening hours.
Today's Details
High
35°F
Low
21°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
57%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
28°F · feels 18°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
5:00pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|35°F
|21°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|36°F
|13°F
|Partly cloudy
|Wednesday
|47°F
|27°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|51°F
|36°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|39°F
|21°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|25°F
|17°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Sunday
|28°F
|16°F
|Snow fall: slight
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter