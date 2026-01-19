1/19/26: Clear Sky, Early Temp 27.7, High 35.4, Lows Near 21.4 Overcast Tonight

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 27.7°F. Winds are blowing at 9.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Looking ahead, today’s forecast promises clear skies with a high reaching up to 35.4°F and winds increasing to about 12.9 mph. Tonight, the sky will turn overcast, and temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 21.4°F with lighter winds at 6.8 mph. No precipitation is expected either today or tonight.

Residents of Williamson County should prepare for a chilly day followed by a colder night with overcast conditions. Ensure to dress warmly if heading outdoors especially in the early morning and late evening hours.

Today's Details High 35°F Low 21°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 57% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 28°F · feels 18°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 5:00pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 35°F 21°F Overcast Tuesday 36°F 13°F Partly cloudy Wednesday 47°F 27°F Drizzle: light Thursday 51°F 36°F Drizzle: light Friday 39°F 21°F Drizzle: light Saturday 25°F 17°F Snow fall: slight Sunday 28°F 16°F Snow fall: slight

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email