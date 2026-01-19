1/19/26: Clear Sky, Early Temp 27.7, High 35.4, Lows Near 21.4 Overcast Tonight

By
Source Staff
-

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 27.7°F. Winds are blowing at 9.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Looking ahead, today’s forecast promises clear skies with a high reaching up to 35.4°F and winds increasing to about 12.9 mph. Tonight, the sky will turn overcast, and temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 21.4°F with lighter winds at 6.8 mph. No precipitation is expected either today or tonight.

Residents of Williamson County should prepare for a chilly day followed by a colder night with overcast conditions. Ensure to dress warmly if heading outdoors especially in the early morning and late evening hours.

Today's Details

High
35°F
Low
21°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
57%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
28°F · feels 18°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
5:00pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 35°F 21°F Overcast
Tuesday 36°F 13°F Partly cloudy
Wednesday 47°F 27°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 51°F 36°F Drizzle: light
Friday 39°F 21°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 25°F 17°F Snow fall: slight
Sunday 28°F 16°F Snow fall: slight
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here