1/19/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Chilly at 28°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 27.7°F. Winds are subdued, moving at 6.8 mph, and there is no precipitation.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 40.3°F and a low of 23.4°F. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day, with a maximum wind speed of 11.7 mph. The chance of precipitation was zero percent, and no precipitation occurred.

Looking ahead, tonight is forecasted to be partly cloudy with a low expected around 25.7°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 8 mph. There remains no likelihood of precipitation during the night.

Overall, local residents can anticipate a calm and partly cloudy evening with cold temperatures persisting. Be sure to dress warmly if venturing outdoors.

Today's Details High 40°F Low 23°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 52% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 28°F · feels 19°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 5:00pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 40°F 23°F Overcast Tuesday 38°F 16°F Clear sky Wednesday 47°F 31°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 48°F 38°F Drizzle: light Friday 37°F 22°F Overcast Saturday 26°F 20°F Snow fall: slight Sunday 27°F 15°F Snow fall: slight

