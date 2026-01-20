1/19/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Chilly at 28°F

By
Source Staff
-

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 27.7°F. Winds are subdued, moving at 6.8 mph, and there is no precipitation.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 40.3°F and a low of 23.4°F. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day, with a maximum wind speed of 11.7 mph. The chance of precipitation was zero percent, and no precipitation occurred.

Looking ahead, tonight is forecasted to be partly cloudy with a low expected around 25.7°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 8 mph. There remains no likelihood of precipitation during the night.

Overall, local residents can anticipate a calm and partly cloudy evening with cold temperatures persisting. Be sure to dress warmly if venturing outdoors.

Today's Details

High
40°F
Low
23°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
52%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
28°F · feels 19°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
5:00pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 40°F 23°F Overcast
Tuesday 38°F 16°F Clear sky
Wednesday 47°F 31°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 48°F 38°F Drizzle: light
Friday 37°F 22°F Overcast
Saturday 26°F 20°F Snow fall: slight
Sunday 27°F 15°F Snow fall: slight
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here