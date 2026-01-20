1/19/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Chilly at 28°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 27.7°F. Winds are subdued, moving at 6.8 mph, and there is no precipitation.
Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 40.3°F and a low of 23.4°F. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day, with a maximum wind speed of 11.7 mph. The chance of precipitation was zero percent, and no precipitation occurred.
Looking ahead, tonight is forecasted to be partly cloudy with a low expected around 25.7°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 8 mph. There remains no likelihood of precipitation during the night.
Overall, local residents can anticipate a calm and partly cloudy evening with cold temperatures persisting. Be sure to dress warmly if venturing outdoors.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|40°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|38°F
|16°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|47°F
|31°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|48°F
|38°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|37°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|26°F
|20°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Sunday
|27°F
|15°F
|Snow fall: slight
