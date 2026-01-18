1/18/26: Clear Skies and Chilly Temps, High 32.9 and Wind up to 9.8 mph

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 32.5°F. Winds are blowing at 8.9 mph and there is no precipitation currently.

Today, the highest recorded temperature has been 32.9°F with winds reaching up to 9.8 mph. The sky has remained mainly clear throughout the day, and no precipitation has occurred. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 27.7°F. The clear sky condition will continue, with wind speeds possibly reaching up to 9.8 mph again.

Overall, the weather in Williamson County remains stable and clear with no precipitation and moderate winds expected to continue through this evening.

Today's Details

High
33°F
Low
17°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
43%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
33°F · feels 23°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
4:59pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 33°F 17°F Mainly clear
Monday 30°F 20°F Overcast
Tuesday 39°F 14°F Clear sky
Wednesday 47°F 27°F Overcast
Thursday 46°F 31°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 36°F 24°F Snow fall: slight
Saturday 23°F 18°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

