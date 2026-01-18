1/18/26: Clear Skies and Chilly Temps, High 32.9 and Wind up to 9.8 mph

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 32.5°F. Winds are blowing at 8.9 mph and there is no precipitation currently.

Today, the highest recorded temperature has been 32.9°F with winds reaching up to 9.8 mph. The sky has remained mainly clear throughout the day, and no precipitation has occurred. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 27.7°F. The clear sky condition will continue, with wind speeds possibly reaching up to 9.8 mph again.

Overall, the weather in Williamson County remains stable and clear with no precipitation and moderate winds expected to continue through this evening.

Today's Details High 33°F Low 17°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 43% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 33°F · feels 23°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:59pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 33°F 17°F Mainly clear Monday 30°F 20°F Overcast Tuesday 39°F 14°F Clear sky Wednesday 47°F 27°F Overcast Thursday 46°F 31°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 36°F 24°F Snow fall: slight Saturday 23°F 18°F Overcast

