1/18/26: Clear Overnight, Early Temp 21.6, High Today 34.2

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 21.6°F. The wind is blowing at a gentle 5.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
The weather today earlier reached a high of 34.2°F and dipped to a low of 20.3°F. The wind peaked at 9.9 mph, with conditions remaining overcast throughout the day. There was a zero percent chance of precipitation, and no precipitation was recorded.
Tonight, the sky will clear, with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 26.8°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 9.9 mph. There remains no chance of precipitation as the clear conditions persist into the early morning hours.
Today's Details
High
34°F
Low
20°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
79%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
22°F · feels 13°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
4:59pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|34°F
|20°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|28°F
|19°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|37°F
|20°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|45°F
|26°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|38°F
|28°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|48°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|49°F
|25°F
|Drizzle: dense
Next 24 Hours
