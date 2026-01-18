1/18/26: Clear Overnight, Early Temp 21.6, High Today 34.2

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 21.6°F. The wind is blowing at a gentle 5.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

The weather today earlier reached a high of 34.2°F and dipped to a low of 20.3°F. The wind peaked at 9.9 mph, with conditions remaining overcast throughout the day. There was a zero percent chance of precipitation, and no precipitation was recorded.

Tonight, the sky will clear, with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 26.8°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 9.9 mph. There remains no chance of precipitation as the clear conditions persist into the early morning hours.

Today's Details High 34°F Low 20°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 79% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 22°F · feels 13°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:59pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 34°F 20°F Overcast Monday 28°F 19°F Overcast Tuesday 37°F 20°F Overcast Wednesday 45°F 26°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 38°F 28°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 48°F 27°F Overcast Saturday 49°F 25°F Drizzle: dense

