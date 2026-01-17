1/17/26: Overcast Evening at 36°F, Winds Up to 10.9 mph

As of 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 36°F. Winds are blowing at a steady 10.9 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, the highest temperature reached 43.9°F while the lowest was at 27.9°F. Winds peaked at 12.7 mph and the chance of precipitation remained low at 4%, with no actual precipitation occurring.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain overcast with temperatures dropping to an expected low of 27.9°F. Wind speeds will continue up to 12.7 mph, and there is no precipitation forecasted for the remainder of the evening.

Residents should dress warmly if venturing outdoors tonight, given the chilly temperatures and continuous overcast conditions.

Today's Details

High
44°F
Low
28°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
46%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
36°F · feels 26°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
4:58pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 44°F 28°F Overcast
Sunday 34°F 19°F Overcast
Monday 31°F 22°F Overcast
Tuesday 36°F 18°F Overcast
Wednesday 44°F 26°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 44°F 31°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 49°F 29°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

