1/17/26: Overcast Evening at 36°F, Winds Up to 10.9 mph

As of 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 36°F. Winds are blowing at a steady 10.9 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, the highest temperature reached 43.9°F while the lowest was at 27.9°F. Winds peaked at 12.7 mph and the chance of precipitation remained low at 4%, with no actual precipitation occurring.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain overcast with temperatures dropping to an expected low of 27.9°F. Wind speeds will continue up to 12.7 mph, and there is no precipitation forecasted for the remainder of the evening.

Residents should dress warmly if venturing outdoors tonight, given the chilly temperatures and continuous overcast conditions.

Today's Details High 44°F Low 28°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 46% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 36°F · feels 26°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:58pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 44°F 28°F Overcast Sunday 34°F 19°F Overcast Monday 31°F 22°F Overcast Tuesday 36°F 18°F Overcast Wednesday 44°F 26°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 44°F 31°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 49°F 29°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email