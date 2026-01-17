1/17/26: Mainly Clear, Reaching Highs Near 44°F and Winds up to 13.5 mph

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 42.4°F. Wind speeds are currently at 12.8 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Today’s high is expected to reach 43.9°F, and the wind could pick up slightly to 13.5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 4%. By tonight, the temperature will dip to around 28.6°F, maintaining similar wind conditions with speeds up to 12.1 mph. The skies are expected to be overcast, but no precipitation is anticipated.

These conditions are likely to persist into this evening with consistently overcast skies and stable temperatures. Residents should prepare for a chilly night ahead, given the predicted lows and prevailing wind chill.

Today's Details High 44°F Low 29°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 56% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 42°F · feels 33°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:58pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 44°F 29°F Overcast Sunday 33°F 22°F Overcast Monday 31°F 22°F Overcast Tuesday 36°F 18°F Overcast Wednesday 44°F 26°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 44°F 31°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 49°F 29°F Overcast

