1/17/26: Mainly Clear, Early Temp 34.7, High Today 41.4, Overcast Tonight

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is cold with a temperature of 34.7°F. Winds are mild at 4.7 mph, with no precipitation reported and the sky is mainly clear.
Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 41.4°F and drop to a low of 29.3°F by tonight. Winds could pick up, reaching speeds of up to 15 mph during the day, while tonight might see slightly lower wind speeds of up to 12 mph. The sky is expected to turn overcast both during the day and into the night, though the chance of precipitation remains minimal at 5% today and 1% tonight.
Overall, the weather in Williamson County is set for cold and mainly clear conditions early on, transitioning to cooler and cloudier weather as the day progresses with minimal chances of rain. Residents should prepare for a chilly day ahead with rising winds.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|41°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|31°F
|18°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|32°F
|21°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|34°F
|18°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|42°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|39°F
|27°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|51°F
|27°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter