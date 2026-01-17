1/17/26: Mainly Clear, Early Temp 34.7, High Today 41.4, Overcast Tonight

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is cold with a temperature of 34.7°F. Winds are mild at 4.7 mph, with no precipitation reported and the sky is mainly clear.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 41.4°F and drop to a low of 29.3°F by tonight. Winds could pick up, reaching speeds of up to 15 mph during the day, while tonight might see slightly lower wind speeds of up to 12 mph. The sky is expected to turn overcast both during the day and into the night, though the chance of precipitation remains minimal at 5% today and 1% tonight.

Overall, the weather in Williamson County is set for cold and mainly clear conditions early on, transitioning to cooler and cloudier weather as the day progresses with minimal chances of rain. Residents should prepare for a chilly day ahead with rising winds.

Today's Details High 41°F Low 29°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 89% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 5% chance · 0 in Now 35°F · feels 29°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:58pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 41°F 29°F Overcast Sunday 31°F 18°F Overcast Monday 32°F 21°F Overcast Tuesday 34°F 18°F Overcast Wednesday 42°F 26°F Overcast Thursday 39°F 27°F Drizzle: light Friday 51°F 27°F Overcast

