1/17/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 28°F in Williamson County After Daytime High of 44°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 28.2°F and light winds at 4.5 mph. There is no precipitation currently reported.
Earlier today, the area experienced mild weather conditions, reaching a high of 43.9°F. Throughout the day, the sky was overcast with winds reaching up to 11.4 mph, though the precipitation chance remained low at 4%, resulting in no rainfall.
Tonight, the forecast indicates a partly cloudy sky with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 27.1°F. Wind speeds will continue to be moderate, peaking at about 11.1 mph, and there is no chance of precipitation expected for the remainder of the night.
Residents and visitors should prepare for a chilly night ahead and may consider light layers or a jacket if spending extended periods outdoors.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|44°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|33°F
|20°F
|Clear sky
|Monday
|28°F
|20°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|36°F
|19°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|44°F
|25°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|44°F
|30°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Friday
|48°F
|29°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter