1/16/26: Overcast Morning at 27°F, High of 50°F with Moderate Rain Expected Today

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, weather conditions are currently overcast with a temperature of 27.1°F and winds from the north at 9.2 mph. There is no precipitation reported at this time.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 50.4°F with a low earlier recorded at 24.4°F. Winds will increase, potentially reaching up to 16.9 mph. The chance of precipitation is high at 71%, with moderate rain anticipated, totaling about 0.35 inches.

Tonight, the low will be around 38.3°F with lighter winds up to 10.8 mph. The probability of light drizzle remains constant at 71%.

Residents should prepare for potentially slick roads and reduced visibility due to the forecasted rain and drizzle. Please stay updated on local weather reports and plan travel accordingly.

Today's Details High 50°F Low 24°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 64% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 71% chance · 0.35 in Now 27°F · feels 18°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:57pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 50°F 24°F Rain: moderate Saturday 39°F 26°F Overcast Sunday 33°F 21°F Partly cloudy Monday 33°F 21°F Mainly clear Tuesday 34°F 19°F Overcast Wednesday 37°F 23°F Overcast Thursday 41°F 27°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email