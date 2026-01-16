1/16/26: Overcast Morning at 27°F, High of 50°F with Moderate Rain Expected Today

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, weather conditions are currently overcast with a temperature of 27.1°F and winds from the north at 9.2 mph. There is no precipitation reported at this time.
Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 50.4°F with a low earlier recorded at 24.4°F. Winds will increase, potentially reaching up to 16.9 mph. The chance of precipitation is high at 71%, with moderate rain anticipated, totaling about 0.35 inches.
Tonight, the low will be around 38.3°F with lighter winds up to 10.8 mph. The probability of light drizzle remains constant at 71%.
Residents should prepare for potentially slick roads and reduced visibility due to the forecasted rain and drizzle. Please stay updated on local weather reports and plan travel accordingly.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|50°F
|24°F
|Rain: moderate
|Saturday
|39°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|33°F
|21°F
|Partly cloudy
|Monday
|33°F
|21°F
|Mainly clear
|Tuesday
|34°F
|19°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|37°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|41°F
|27°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
