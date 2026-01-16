1/16/26: Overcast Morning at 27°F, High of 50°F with Moderate Rain Expected Today

By
Source Staff
-

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, weather conditions are currently overcast with a temperature of 27.1°F and winds from the north at 9.2 mph. There is no precipitation reported at this time.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 50.4°F with a low earlier recorded at 24.4°F. Winds will increase, potentially reaching up to 16.9 mph. The chance of precipitation is high at 71%, with moderate rain anticipated, totaling about 0.35 inches.

Tonight, the low will be around 38.3°F with lighter winds up to 10.8 mph. The probability of light drizzle remains constant at 71%.

Residents should prepare for potentially slick roads and reduced visibility due to the forecasted rain and drizzle. Please stay updated on local weather reports and plan travel accordingly.

Today's Details

High
50°F
Low
24°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
64%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
71% chance · 0.35 in
Now
27°F · feels 18°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
4:57pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 50°F 24°F Rain: moderate
Saturday 39°F 26°F Overcast
Sunday 33°F 21°F Partly cloudy
Monday 33°F 21°F Mainly clear
Tuesday 34°F 19°F Overcast
Wednesday 37°F 23°F Overcast
Thursday 41°F 27°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here