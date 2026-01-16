1/16/26: Overcast and Cool at 51°F, Gusty Winds, Light Drizzle Expected Tonight

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 51.4°F. Winds are strong at 17.5 mph and there is no precipitation at this time.

Today’s high temperature marginally exceeded the current, reaching 51.6°F, while the low fell to 24.4°F early in the day. Winds have peaked at 17.8 mph. Although there has been no rain so far, there is a 79% chance of precipitation later with an expected total of 0.2 inches, indicating the likelihood of slight rain.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 39.4°F with winds decreasing to around 11.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains high at 79%, with conditions likely to result in light drizzle.

Residents should prepare for continued overcast skies and potential rain throughout the evening. Please stay updated on the weather as conditions can change.

Today's Details High 52°F Low 24°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 42% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 79% chance · 0.2 in Now 51°F · feels 40°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:57pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 52°F 24°F Rain: slight Saturday 38°F 28°F Overcast Sunday 33°F 20°F Partly cloudy Monday 33°F 21°F Overcast Tuesday 35°F 18°F Clear sky Wednesday 41°F 26°F Drizzle: light Thursday 35°F 17°F Snow fall: moderate

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email