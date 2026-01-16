1/16/26: Overcast and Cool at 51°F, Gusty Winds, Light Drizzle Expected Tonight

By
Source Staff
-

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 51.4°F. Winds are strong at 17.5 mph and there is no precipitation at this time.

Today’s high temperature marginally exceeded the current, reaching 51.6°F, while the low fell to 24.4°F early in the day. Winds have peaked at 17.8 mph. Although there has been no rain so far, there is a 79% chance of precipitation later with an expected total of 0.2 inches, indicating the likelihood of slight rain.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 39.4°F with winds decreasing to around 11.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains high at 79%, with conditions likely to result in light drizzle.

Residents should prepare for continued overcast skies and potential rain throughout the evening. Please stay updated on the weather as conditions can change.

Today's Details

High
52°F
Low
24°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
42%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
79% chance · 0.2 in
Now
51°F · feels 40°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
4:57pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 52°F 24°F Rain: slight
Saturday 38°F 28°F Overcast
Sunday 33°F 20°F Partly cloudy
Monday 33°F 21°F Overcast
Tuesday 35°F 18°F Clear sky
Wednesday 41°F 26°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 35°F 17°F Snow fall: moderate
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here