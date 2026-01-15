1/15/26: Overcast and Chilly at 28°F, Clearing Skies Expected Tonight

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 28.4°F. Winds are blowing at a rate of 10.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

The forecast for today in Williamson County indicates a cold day ahead, with temperatures reaching a high of just 32°F and dipping to a low of 27°F. The skies will remain overcast throughout the day, and there is no chance of precipitation. Winds could gust up to 13.5 mph.

Tonight, the weather is expected to clear up, with a low temperature of 28.4°F expected. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 6.7 mph. The sky will transition from overcast to clear as the night progresses. No precipitation is anticipated.

Residents should prepare for a brisk day and a chilly night ahead, taking care to dress appropriately for the colder temperatures and breezy conditions.

Today's Details

High
32°F
Low
27°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
63%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
28°F · feels 18°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
4:56pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 32°F 27°F Overcast
Friday 47°F 29°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 38°F 29°F Overcast
Sunday 31°F 22°F Overcast
Monday 34°F 19°F Overcast
Tuesday 39°F 17°F Partly cloudy
Wednesday 46°F 25°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

