1/15/26: Overcast and Chilly at 28°F, Clearing Skies Expected Tonight

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 28.4°F. Winds are blowing at a rate of 10.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
The forecast for today in Williamson County indicates a cold day ahead, with temperatures reaching a high of just 32°F and dipping to a low of 27°F. The skies will remain overcast throughout the day, and there is no chance of precipitation. Winds could gust up to 13.5 mph.
Tonight, the weather is expected to clear up, with a low temperature of 28.4°F expected. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 6.7 mph. The sky will transition from overcast to clear as the night progresses. No precipitation is anticipated.
Residents should prepare for a brisk day and a chilly night ahead, taking care to dress appropriately for the colder temperatures and breezy conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|32°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|47°F
|29°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|38°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|31°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|34°F
|19°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|39°F
|17°F
|Partly cloudy
|Wednesday
|46°F
|25°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
