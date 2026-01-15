1/15/26: Overcast and Chilly at 28°F, Clearing Skies Expected Tonight

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 28.4°F. Winds are blowing at a rate of 10.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

The forecast for today in Williamson County indicates a cold day ahead, with temperatures reaching a high of just 32°F and dipping to a low of 27°F. The skies will remain overcast throughout the day, and there is no chance of precipitation. Winds could gust up to 13.5 mph.

Tonight, the weather is expected to clear up, with a low temperature of 28.4°F expected. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 6.7 mph. The sky will transition from overcast to clear as the night progresses. No precipitation is anticipated.

Residents should prepare for a brisk day and a chilly night ahead, taking care to dress appropriately for the colder temperatures and breezy conditions.

Today's Details High 32°F Low 27°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 63% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 28°F · feels 18°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:56pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 32°F 27°F Overcast Friday 47°F 29°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 38°F 29°F Overcast Sunday 31°F 22°F Overcast Monday 34°F 19°F Overcast Tuesday 39°F 17°F Partly cloudy Wednesday 46°F 25°F Overcast

