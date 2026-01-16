1/15/26: Clear Sky and Cold Night at 24°F in Williamson County

As of 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 24.1°F. Winds are light, blowing at approximately 4.1 mph, and there is no precipitation at this time.

Earlier today, the highest recorded temperature was 31.3°F, while the lowest was 23.9°F. Conditions were predominantly overcast, and winds reached up to 11.9 mph. No precipitation was reported, and the chance of rain remained at zero percent throughout the day.

For tonight, the forecast remains clear with an expected low of 23.9°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, expecting to reach up to 5.2 mph. Similar to earlier, there is no precipitation expected.

Overall, the region continues to experience clear and calm weather conditions as the night progresses. Residents can expect a cool and dry evening ahead.

Today's Details

High
31°F
Low
24°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
59%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
24°F · feels 16°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
4:56pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 31°F 24°F Overcast
Friday 50°F 24°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 38°F 25°F Overcast
Sunday 34°F 21°F Overcast
Monday 33°F 22°F Overcast
Tuesday 37°F 20°F Partly cloudy
Wednesday 48°F 25°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

