1/15/26: Clear Sky and Cold Night at 24°F in Williamson County

As of 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 24.1°F. Winds are light, blowing at approximately 4.1 mph, and there is no precipitation at this time.

Earlier today, the highest recorded temperature was 31.3°F, while the lowest was 23.9°F. Conditions were predominantly overcast, and winds reached up to 11.9 mph. No precipitation was reported, and the chance of rain remained at zero percent throughout the day.

For tonight, the forecast remains clear with an expected low of 23.9°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, expecting to reach up to 5.2 mph. Similar to earlier, there is no precipitation expected.

Overall, the region continues to experience clear and calm weather conditions as the night progresses. Residents can expect a cool and dry evening ahead.

Today's Details High 31°F Low 24°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 59% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 24°F · feels 16°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:56pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 31°F 24°F Overcast Friday 50°F 24°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 38°F 25°F Overcast Sunday 34°F 21°F Overcast Monday 33°F 22°F Overcast Tuesday 37°F 20°F Partly cloudy Wednesday 48°F 25°F Overcast

