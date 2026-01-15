1/15/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 29.8°F in Williamson County

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 29.8°F and a wind blowing at 10.1 mph. There has been no precipitation today.
Today’s temperature has reached a high of 30.4°F and dipped to a low of 26.2°F. The sky has remained overcast throughout, with winds peaking at 11.9 mph. There is zero percent chance of precipitation, with no precipitation recorded.
Tonight, the skies are expected to clear up with the temperature slightly dropping to a low of 27.7°F. Winds will decrease to a milder pace of up to 5.8 mph, and there remains no chance of precipitation.
Residents of Williamson County can expect continued clear skies and calm weather conditions into the evening.
Today's Details
High
30°F
Low
26°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
44%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
30°F · feels 19°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
4:56pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|30°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|49°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|37°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|33°F
|21°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|35°F
|21°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|37°F
|19°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|46°F
|24°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
