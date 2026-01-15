1/15/26: Clear Skies and Chilly Evening at 29°F in Williamson County

By
Source Staff
-

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 29.1°F. Winds are currently blowing at 5 mph, and there is no precipitation recorded.

Today’s highest temperature reached 31.3°F with occasional winds rising up to 11.9 mph, under an overcast sky earlier. The temperature dipped to a low of 25.3°F. There was no chance of precipitation throughout the day, and no precipitation occurred.

Tonight, the sky will remain clear in Williamson County. Temperatures are expected to stay low, reaching down to about 25.3°F, with lighter winds up to 4.9 mph. There is no precipitation expected throughout the night.

Residents should prepare for continued chilly temperatures and clear skies if heading outdoors this evening and tonight.

Today's Details

High
31°F
Low
25°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
47%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
29°F · feels 21°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
4:56pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 31°F 25°F Overcast
Friday 49°F 26°F Rain: slight
Saturday 37°F 25°F Overcast
Sunday 33°F 21°F Overcast
Monday 35°F 21°F Overcast
Tuesday 37°F 19°F Overcast
Wednesday 46°F 24°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here