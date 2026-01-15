1/15/26: Clear Skies and Chilly Evening at 29°F in Williamson County

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 29.1°F. Winds are currently blowing at 5 mph, and there is no precipitation recorded.
Today’s highest temperature reached 31.3°F with occasional winds rising up to 11.9 mph, under an overcast sky earlier. The temperature dipped to a low of 25.3°F. There was no chance of precipitation throughout the day, and no precipitation occurred.
Tonight, the sky will remain clear in Williamson County. Temperatures are expected to stay low, reaching down to about 25.3°F, with lighter winds up to 4.9 mph. There is no precipitation expected throughout the night.
Residents should prepare for continued chilly temperatures and clear skies if heading outdoors this evening and tonight.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|31°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|49°F
|26°F
|Rain: slight
|Saturday
|37°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|33°F
|21°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|35°F
|21°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|37°F
|19°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|46°F
|24°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
