1/15/26: Clear Skies and Chilly Evening at 29°F in Williamson County

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 29.1°F. Winds are currently blowing at 5 mph, and there is no precipitation recorded.

Today’s highest temperature reached 31.3°F with occasional winds rising up to 11.9 mph, under an overcast sky earlier. The temperature dipped to a low of 25.3°F. There was no chance of precipitation throughout the day, and no precipitation occurred.

Tonight, the sky will remain clear in Williamson County. Temperatures are expected to stay low, reaching down to about 25.3°F, with lighter winds up to 4.9 mph. There is no precipitation expected throughout the night.

Residents should prepare for continued chilly temperatures and clear skies if heading outdoors this evening and tonight.

Today's Details High 31°F Low 25°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 47% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 29°F · feels 21°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:56pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 31°F 25°F Overcast Friday 49°F 26°F Rain: slight Saturday 37°F 25°F Overcast Sunday 33°F 21°F Overcast Monday 35°F 21°F Overcast Tuesday 37°F 19°F Overcast Wednesday 46°F 24°F Overcast

