1/14/26: Overcast, Moderate Drizzle; High 49, Low 28; Wind Up to 18 mph

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at a cool 45.3°F with overcast skies. The wind is currently blowing at 5.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this hour.
Today, the temperature in Williamson County is expected to reach a high of 49.1°F, with a low dipping down to 27.9°F late tonight. Throughout the day, wind speeds may increase up to 18.1 mph. There is a 77% chance of precipitation today, primarily in the form of moderate drizzle, totaling around 0.07 inches.
Tonight, conditions will remain overcast with very minimal chances of precipitation, rated at 2%. The winds will continue at speeds up to 18.1 mph as temperatures fall to the nightly low of 27.9°F.
Residents should prepare for cooler and slightly windy conditions today, and while a moderate drizzle may occur, major weather disruptions are not anticipated. Please plan accordingly and dress warmly for the latter part of the day into the evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|49°F
|28°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|32°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|48°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|38°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|29°F
|21°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|43°F
|20°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Tuesday
|28°F
|18°F
|Snow fall: slight
Next 24 Hours
