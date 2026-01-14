1/14/26: Overcast, Moderate Drizzle; High 49, Low 28; Wind Up to 18 mph

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at a cool 45.3°F with overcast skies. The wind is currently blowing at 5.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this hour.

Today, the temperature in Williamson County is expected to reach a high of 49.1°F, with a low dipping down to 27.9°F late tonight. Throughout the day, wind speeds may increase up to 18.1 mph. There is a 77% chance of precipitation today, primarily in the form of moderate drizzle, totaling around 0.07 inches.

Tonight, conditions will remain overcast with very minimal chances of precipitation, rated at 2%. The winds will continue at speeds up to 18.1 mph as temperatures fall to the nightly low of 27.9°F.

Residents should prepare for cooler and slightly windy conditions today, and while a moderate drizzle may occur, major weather disruptions are not anticipated. Please plan accordingly and dress warmly for the latter part of the day into the evening.

Today's Details High 49°F Low 28°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 64% UV Index 0.6 (Low) Precip 77% chance · 0.07 in Now 45°F · feels 39°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 4:55pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 49°F 28°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 32°F 24°F Overcast Friday 48°F 26°F Overcast Saturday 38°F 26°F Overcast Sunday 29°F 21°F Overcast Monday 43°F 20°F Snow fall: slight Tuesday 28°F 18°F Snow fall: slight

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email