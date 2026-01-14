1/14/26: Overcast, Moderate Drizzle; High 49, Low 28; Wind Up to 18 mph

By
Source Staff
-

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at a cool 45.3°F with overcast skies. The wind is currently blowing at 5.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this hour.

Today, the temperature in Williamson County is expected to reach a high of 49.1°F, with a low dipping down to 27.9°F late tonight. Throughout the day, wind speeds may increase up to 18.1 mph. There is a 77% chance of precipitation today, primarily in the form of moderate drizzle, totaling around 0.07 inches.

Tonight, conditions will remain overcast with very minimal chances of precipitation, rated at 2%. The winds will continue at speeds up to 18.1 mph as temperatures fall to the nightly low of 27.9°F.

Residents should prepare for cooler and slightly windy conditions today, and while a moderate drizzle may occur, major weather disruptions are not anticipated. Please plan accordingly and dress warmly for the latter part of the day into the evening.

Today's Details

High
49°F
Low
28°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
64%
UV Index
0.6 (Low)
Precip
77% chance · 0.07 in
Now
45°F · feels 39°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
4:55pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 49°F 28°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 32°F 24°F Overcast
Friday 48°F 26°F Overcast
Saturday 38°F 26°F Overcast
Sunday 29°F 21°F Overcast
Monday 43°F 20°F Snow fall: slight
Tuesday 28°F 18°F Snow fall: slight
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here