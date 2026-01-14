1/14/26: Overcast Day Peaking at 47.8, Dips to 38.1 by Evening with Light Drizzle

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 38.1°F, with overcast skies and a brisk wind blowing at 16.5 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 47.8°F and dipped to a low of 28.4°F. The area experienced light drizzle, with winds peaking at 20.3 mph. The chance of precipitation was noted at 67%, with a minimal total of 0.03 inches of rain recorded.
Looking ahead, tonight promises clearer skies with the temperature expected to match today’s low at 28.4°F. Winds will continue to be noticeable, with speeds up to 17.1 mph and a very low precipitation chance of just 2%.
Residents should enjoy a dry and calm evening as the current weather conditions maintain stability, moving away from the wetter conditions experienced earlier.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|48°F
|28°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|31°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|47°F
|27°F
|Rain: slight
|Saturday
|38°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|29°F
|20°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|35°F
|21°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|31°F
|17°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter