1/14/26: Overcast Day Peaking at 47.8, Dips to 38.1 by Evening with Light Drizzle

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 38.1°F, with overcast skies and a brisk wind blowing at 16.5 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 47.8°F and dipped to a low of 28.4°F. The area experienced light drizzle, with winds peaking at 20.3 mph. The chance of precipitation was noted at 67%, with a minimal total of 0.03 inches of rain recorded.

Looking ahead, tonight promises clearer skies with the temperature expected to match today’s low at 28.4°F. Winds will continue to be noticeable, with speeds up to 17.1 mph and a very low precipitation chance of just 2%.

Residents should enjoy a dry and calm evening as the current weather conditions maintain stability, moving away from the wetter conditions experienced earlier.

Today's Details High 48°F Low 28°F Wind 20 mph Humidity 64% UV Index 1.2 (Low) Precip 67% chance · 0.03 in Now 38°F · feels 27°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 4:55pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 48°F 28°F Drizzle: light Thursday 31°F 25°F Overcast Friday 47°F 27°F Rain: slight Saturday 38°F 24°F Overcast Sunday 29°F 20°F Overcast Monday 35°F 21°F Overcast Tuesday 31°F 17°F Overcast

