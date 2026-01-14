1/14/26: Overcast and Cool at 48°F, Moderate Drizzle, Winds to 19.7 mph

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 48.2°F. Winds are blowing at 15.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.
Today’s temperature peaked slightly above normal at 48.2°F, surpassing the forecast high of 47.8°F. The morning low was 27.9°F. Moderate drizzle was noted, but total precipitation has remained at 0.04 inches, aligning with a 67% chance of rain earlier today. Winds reached up to 19.7 mph.
Tonight, the skies are expected to clear up, and temperatures will drop to an evening low of 27.9°F. Wind speeds are predicted to decrease slightly but will still gust up to 17 mph. There’s a minimal precipitation chance tonight at 2%.
This concise outlook should aid in planning your evening and early morning activities in Williamson County, keeping in mind the clearing skies and diminishing winds.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|48°F
|28°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|31°F
|22°F
|Mainly clear
|Friday
|48°F
|25°F
|Rain: slight
|Saturday
|38°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|29°F
|20°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|35°F
|21°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|31°F
|17°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter