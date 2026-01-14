1/14/26: Overcast and Cool at 48°F, Moderate Drizzle, Winds to 19.7 mph

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 48.2°F. Winds are blowing at 15.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.

Today’s temperature peaked slightly above normal at 48.2°F, surpassing the forecast high of 47.8°F. The morning low was 27.9°F. Moderate drizzle was noted, but total precipitation has remained at 0.04 inches, aligning with a 67% chance of rain earlier today. Winds reached up to 19.7 mph.

Tonight, the skies are expected to clear up, and temperatures will drop to an evening low of 27.9°F. Wind speeds are predicted to decrease slightly but will still gust up to 17 mph. There’s a minimal precipitation chance tonight at 2%.

This concise outlook should aid in planning your evening and early morning activities in Williamson County, keeping in mind the clearing skies and diminishing winds.

Today's Details High 48°F Low 28°F Wind 20 mph Humidity 85% UV Index 1.2 (Low) Precip 67% chance · 0.04 in Now 48°F · feels 40°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 4:55pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 48°F 28°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 31°F 22°F Mainly clear Friday 48°F 25°F Rain: slight Saturday 38°F 24°F Overcast Sunday 29°F 20°F Overcast Monday 35°F 21°F Overcast Tuesday 31°F 17°F Overcast

