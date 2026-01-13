1/13/26: Clear Sky and Cool at 52°F, High of 61°F Earlier Today

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently clear with a temperature of 52°F. Winds are blowing at a moderate 7.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 61.3°F after a low of 31.6°F in the morning. Winds peaked at 13.4 mph, with minimal cloud cover providing a day dominated by sunshine.
Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and temperatures are expected to drop to around 42.6°F. Winds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 6.8 mph. There remains a nominal precipitation chance of 1%.
Residents of Williamson County can expect another pleasant evening with ideal conditions for outdoor activities or nighttime stargazing due to the ongoing clear skies.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|61°F
|32°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|46°F
|29°F
|Rain: slight
|Thursday
|34°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|48°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|36°F
|26°F
|Snow showers: slight
|Sunday
|30°F
|17°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|42°F
|16°F
|Snow fall: slight
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter