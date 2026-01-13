1/13/26: Clear Sky and Cool at 52°F, High of 61°F Earlier Today

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently clear with a temperature of 52°F. Winds are blowing at a moderate 7.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 61.3°F after a low of 31.6°F in the morning. Winds peaked at 13.4 mph, with minimal cloud cover providing a day dominated by sunshine.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and temperatures are expected to drop to around 42.6°F. Winds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 6.8 mph. There remains a nominal precipitation chance of 1%.

Residents of Williamson County can expect another pleasant evening with ideal conditions for outdoor activities or nighttime stargazing due to the ongoing clear skies.

Today's Details High 61°F Low 32°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 48% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 52°F · feels 45°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 4:54pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 61°F 32°F Clear sky Wednesday 46°F 29°F Rain: slight Thursday 34°F 25°F Overcast Friday 48°F 25°F Overcast Saturday 36°F 26°F Snow showers: slight Sunday 30°F 17°F Overcast Monday 42°F 16°F Snow fall: slight

