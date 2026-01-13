1/13/26: Clear Sky and 58°F in Williamson County with Light Winds

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 58.5°F. Winds are coming in at 15 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

The high for today nearly reached the current temperature, peaking at 58.6°F, while the nighttime low was significantly cooler at 31.6°F. It was a clear day with winds reaching up to 14.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at just 1%, with no rainfall expected throughout the day.

Tonight, conditions remain clear with the temperature expected to drop to a low of 43°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 8.4 mph forecasted. The probability of rain continues to be low, at 1%.

The region does not have any active weather warnings at this time, and the calm conditions are expected to continue through the night. Stay tuned for further updates and always be prepared for changes in the weather.

Today's Details High 59°F Low 32°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 39% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 58°F · feels 49°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 4:54pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 59°F 32°F Overcast Wednesday 50°F 29°F Snow fall: slight Thursday 34°F 22°F Overcast Friday 48°F 25°F Overcast Saturday 36°F 26°F Snow showers: slight Sunday 30°F 17°F Overcast Monday 42°F 16°F Snow fall: slight

