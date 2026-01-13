1/13/26: Clear Sky and 58°F in Williamson County with Light Winds

By
Source Staff
-

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 58.5°F. Winds are coming in at 15 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

The high for today nearly reached the current temperature, peaking at 58.6°F, while the nighttime low was significantly cooler at 31.6°F. It was a clear day with winds reaching up to 14.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at just 1%, with no rainfall expected throughout the day.

Tonight, conditions remain clear with the temperature expected to drop to a low of 43°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 8.4 mph forecasted. The probability of rain continues to be low, at 1%.

The region does not have any active weather warnings at this time, and the calm conditions are expected to continue through the night. Stay tuned for further updates and always be prepared for changes in the weather.

Today's Details

High
59°F
Low
32°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
39%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
58°F · feels 49°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
4:54pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 59°F 32°F Overcast
Wednesday 50°F 29°F Snow fall: slight
Thursday 34°F 22°F Overcast
Friday 48°F 25°F Overcast
Saturday 36°F 26°F Snow showers: slight
Sunday 30°F 17°F Overcast
Monday 42°F 16°F Snow fall: slight
Next 24 Hours

