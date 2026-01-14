1/13/26: Clear Skies Continue Tonight with Temps Around 46

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 46°F. The wind is currently blowing at 5.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation tonight.
Earlier today, the area reached a high of 61.3°F and a low of 31.6°F. Winds during the day reached up to 13.4 mph, and it remained mostly overcast. The chance of precipitation remained minimal at 1%.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to dip slightly to a low of 44.8°F. Winds will also decrease to a maximum of 8.7 mph. Conditions will remain clear with a persistent low chance of precipitation at 1%.
Residents can expect continued clear skies going into the early morning hours, making for mostly calm and stable weather overnight.
Today's Details
High
61°F
Low
32°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
49%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
46°F · feels 39°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
4:54pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|61°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|49°F
|28°F
|Rain: slight
|Thursday
|31°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|48°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|38°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|26°F
|20°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Monday
|44°F
|19°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter