1/13/26: Clear Skies Continue Tonight with Temps Around 46

By
Source Staff
-

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 46°F. The wind is currently blowing at 5.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 61.3°F and a low of 31.6°F. Winds during the day reached up to 13.4 mph, and it remained mostly overcast. The chance of precipitation remained minimal at 1%.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to dip slightly to a low of 44.8°F. Winds will also decrease to a maximum of 8.7 mph. Conditions will remain clear with a persistent low chance of precipitation at 1%.

Residents can expect continued clear skies going into the early morning hours, making for mostly calm and stable weather overnight.

Today's Details

High
61°F
Low
32°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
49%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
46°F · feels 39°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
4:54pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 61°F 32°F Overcast
Wednesday 49°F 28°F Rain: slight
Thursday 31°F 25°F Overcast
Friday 48°F 26°F Overcast
Saturday 38°F 26°F Overcast
Sunday 26°F 20°F Snow fall: slight
Monday 44°F 19°F Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours

