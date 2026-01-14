1/13/26: Clear Skies Continue Tonight with Temps Around 46

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 46°F. The wind is currently blowing at 5.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 61.3°F and a low of 31.6°F. Winds during the day reached up to 13.4 mph, and it remained mostly overcast. The chance of precipitation remained minimal at 1%.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to dip slightly to a low of 44.8°F. Winds will also decrease to a maximum of 8.7 mph. Conditions will remain clear with a persistent low chance of precipitation at 1%.

Residents can expect continued clear skies going into the early morning hours, making for mostly calm and stable weather overnight.

Today's Details High 61°F Low 32°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 49% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 46°F · feels 39°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 4:54pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 61°F 32°F Overcast Wednesday 49°F 28°F Rain: slight Thursday 31°F 25°F Overcast Friday 48°F 26°F Overcast Saturday 38°F 26°F Overcast Sunday 26°F 20°F Snow fall: slight Monday 44°F 19°F Partly cloudy

