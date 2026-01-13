1/13/26: Clear and Chilly Start at 31.5°F, High Expected 57°F with Overcast Later

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, weather conditions are clear with a current temperature of 31.5°F and a light breeze at 4.1 mph. There is no precipitation reported at this time.

Today, the temperature in Williamson County is expected to reach a high of 57°F with consistently clear skies throughout the day. Winds may pick up slightly, reaching up to 14.5 mph. Precipitation remains unlikely with a mere 2% chance and no accumulation expected. By evening, cloud cover will increase leading to an overcast night.

Tonight, the low will be around 41°F with lighter winds averaging up to 8.3 mph. The sky will clear again, maintaining a minimal chance of precipitation.

Residents and visitors in Williamson County should plan for a dry day with mild temperatures, bearing in mind the increase in wind speed and the shift to overcast conditions by the evening.

Today's Details

High
57°F
Low
31°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
76%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
31°F · feels 25°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
4:54pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 57°F 31°F Overcast
Wednesday 47°F 28°F Drizzle: dense
Thursday 33°F 23°F Overcast
Friday 47°F 25°F Overcast
Saturday 36°F 21°F Overcast
Sunday 29°F 17°F Clear sky
Monday 49°F 23°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

