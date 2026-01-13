1/13/26: Clear and Chilly Start at 31.5°F, High Expected 57°F with Overcast Later

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, weather conditions are clear with a current temperature of 31.5°F and a light breeze at 4.1 mph. There is no precipitation reported at this time.

Today, the temperature in Williamson County is expected to reach a high of 57°F with consistently clear skies throughout the day. Winds may pick up slightly, reaching up to 14.5 mph. Precipitation remains unlikely with a mere 2% chance and no accumulation expected. By evening, cloud cover will increase leading to an overcast night.

Tonight, the low will be around 41°F with lighter winds averaging up to 8.3 mph. The sky will clear again, maintaining a minimal chance of precipitation.

Residents and visitors in Williamson County should plan for a dry day with mild temperatures, bearing in mind the increase in wind speed and the shift to overcast conditions by the evening.

Today's Details High 57°F Low 31°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 76% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 31°F · feels 25°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 4:54pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 57°F 31°F Overcast Wednesday 47°F 28°F Drizzle: dense Thursday 33°F 23°F Overcast Friday 47°F 25°F Overcast Saturday 36°F 21°F Overcast Sunday 29°F 17°F Clear sky Monday 49°F 23°F Overcast

