1/13/26: Clear and Chilly Start at 31.5°F, High Expected 57°F with Overcast Later

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, weather conditions are clear with a current temperature of 31.5°F and a light breeze at 4.1 mph. There is no precipitation reported at this time.
Today, the temperature in Williamson County is expected to reach a high of 57°F with consistently clear skies throughout the day. Winds may pick up slightly, reaching up to 14.5 mph. Precipitation remains unlikely with a mere 2% chance and no accumulation expected. By evening, cloud cover will increase leading to an overcast night.
Tonight, the low will be around 41°F with lighter winds averaging up to 8.3 mph. The sky will clear again, maintaining a minimal chance of precipitation.
Residents and visitors in Williamson County should plan for a dry day with mild temperatures, bearing in mind the increase in wind speed and the shift to overcast conditions by the evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|57°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|47°F
|28°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Thursday
|33°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|47°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|36°F
|21°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|29°F
|17°F
|Clear sky
|Monday
|49°F
|23°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter